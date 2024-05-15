Business Standard
Q4 FY24 results: RVNL, MOIL, Biocon among 84 firms to post earnings today

Q4 FY24 company results: Dixon Technologies, Jindal Stainless, Power Finance Corporation, Thomas Cook will also release their financial results

Vasudha Mukherjee
May 15 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and MOIL Limited, which are run by the state, and privately owned Mankind Pharma, biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited, and power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange are among 84 companies that will on Wednesday report their results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24).

LIC Housing Finance, Dixon Technologies, Jindal Stainless, Power Finance Corporation, Thomas Cook (India), Welspun Investments and Commercials, Cantabil Retail India and Granules India will also unveil their financial results for the quarter.
Major companies posting Q4 results today

A2Z Infra Engineering
Arihant Superstructures
BMW Industries
Cantabil Retail India
Cosmic CRF
Cosmo First
Deep Industries
Delton Cables
Dhruv Consultancy Services
Dixon Technologies
Duncan Engineering
Finkurve Financial Services
Gokul Agro Resources
Granules India
GTL
Honeywell Automation
HPL Electric and Power
ICRA
Indian Energy Exchange
Jhandewalas Foods.ltd
Jindal Stainless
Jyothy Labs
Kokuyo Camlin
LIC Housing Finance
Mankind Pharma
Medi Assist Healthcare Services
MOIL
National Plastic Technologies
NCC
Nectar Lifesciences
NLC India
Palash Securities
Paradeep Phosphates
Pitti Engineering
Power Finance Corporation
Rane Holdings
RVNL
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
Sequent Scientific
Shriram Asset Management Company
SNL Bearings
Thomas Cook (India)
Titagarh Rail Systems
Transport Corporation of India
Trident
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
Visaka Industries
Welspun Investments and Commercials

Bharti Airtel announced a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,068.2 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 3,005.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the drop in net profit, the telecommunication company reported a 4.4 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching Rs 37,599.1 crore in Q4 FY24, up from Rs 36,009 crore in the same period the previous year, as per an exchange filing.

On May 14, the BSE Sensex and Nifty continued their upward trend for the third day in a row. The Sensex jumped by 328 points, while the Nifty held steady above the 22,200 mark. Broader market indices BSE MidCap and SmallCap showed resilience, each gaining over one per cent after a recent downturn.
Topics : Q4 Results Rail Vikas Nigam MOIL Biocon Thomas Cook (India) Mankind Pharma Jindal Stainless BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

