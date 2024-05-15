Q4 FY24 results: RVNL, MOIL, Biocon among 84 firms to post earnings today

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and MOIL Limited, which are run by the state, and privately owned Mankind Pharma, biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited, and power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange are among 84 companies that will on Wednesday report their results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24).

LIC Housing Finance, Dixon Technologies, Jindal Stainless, Power Finance Corporation, Thomas Cook (India), Welspun Investments and Commercials, Cantabil Retail India and Granules India will also unveil their financial results for the quarter.

Major companies posting Q4 results today

A2Z Infra Engineering

Arihant Superstructures

BMW Industries

Cantabil Retail India

Cosmic CRF

Cosmo First

Deep Industries

Delton Cables

Dhruv Consultancy Services

Dixon Technologies

Duncan Engineering

Finkurve Financial Services

Gokul Agro Resources

Granules India

GTL

Honeywell Automation

HPL Electric and Power

ICRA

Indian Energy Exchange

Jhandewalas Foods.ltd

Jindal Stainless

Jyothy Labs

Kokuyo Camlin

LIC Housing Finance

Mankind Pharma

Medi Assist Healthcare Services

MOIL

National Plastic Technologies

NCC

Nectar Lifesciences

NLC India

Palash Securities

Paradeep Phosphates

Pitti Engineering

Power Finance Corporation

Q4 results today; check list

Rane Holdings

RVNL

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores

Sequent Scientific

Shriram Asset Management Company

SNL Bearings

Thomas Cook (India)

Titagarh Rail Systems

Transport Corporation of India

Trident

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers

Visaka Industries

Welspun Investments and Commercials

Bharti Airtel announced a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,068.2 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 3,005.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the drop in net profit, the telecommunication company reported a 4.4 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations, reaching Rs 37,599.1 crore in Q4 FY24, up from Rs 36,009 crore in the same period the previous year, as per an exchange filing.

On May 14, the BSE Sensex and Nifty continued their upward trend for the third day in a row. The Sensex jumped by 328 points, while the Nifty held steady above the 22,200 mark. Broader market indices BSE MidCap and SmallCap showed resilience, each gaining over one per cent after a recent downturn.