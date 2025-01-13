Business Standard

Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing forecast; What to expect on debut day?

Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing forecast; What to expect on debut day?

The unlisted shares of Quadrant Future Tek were trading at Rs 435 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 145 or 50 per cent over the issue price

initial public offerings

Kumar Gaurav
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:48 PM IST



Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing prediction: As investors anticipate the listing of Quadrant Future Tek shares on the BSE and NSE, scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) suggests a strong debut.
 
The unlisted shares of Quadrant Future Tek, whose initial public offering (IPO) concluded on Thursday, January 9, 2025, were trading at Rs 435 apiece, indicating a premium of Rs 145 or 50 Rs per cent over the issue price of Rs 290, according to sources tracking grey market trends.  
Despite ongoing market volatility, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, said the Quadrant Future Tek IPO received an overwhelming response from investors across all categories. Notably, the public offering received bids for 1,08,26,32,500 shares compared to the 57,99,999 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 186.66 times.  Tapse believes the demand was driven by Quadrant Future Tek being a niche player specialising in advanced railway signaling systems and specialty cables. 
 
 
“Its diversified portfolio, including specialty cables for the railway, defence, solar energy, and EV sectors, showcases its adaptability to emerging industries and sustainability trends, positioning it well as a critical supplier for OEMs. The company is also a key contributor to the modernisation of Indian Railways under the KAVACH initiative,” Tapse added.
 
Considering the market trend and the listing of standard glass lining, Tapse expects a healthy listing gain of over 40 Rs per cent above its issue price. He recommended that conservative allotted investors consider booking profits above expectations on listing day. 

"Long-term investors should consider holding it despite potential short-term volatility post-listing and risks in the market," he added. For non-allotted investors, Tapse advised accumulating shares if there are dips post-listing due to profit-booking attempts.
 
Quadrant Future Tek IPO details
The Rs 290-crore public offering of Quadrant Future Tek was open for subscription from January 7–9, 2025. The IPO was offered at a price band of Rs 275–290 per share, with a minimum lot size of 69 shares.
 
As per the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO proceeds will be used for funding long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure for developing an Electronic Interlocking System, and prepayment or repayment of outstanding working capital term loans. A portion of the funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.
 
For the Quadrant Future Tek IPO, Link Intime India serves as the registrar, and Sundae Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
About Quadrant Future Tek
Quadrant Future Tek is a research-driven company specialising in the development of advanced Train Control and Signaling Systems, specifically under the Indian Railways' KAVACH project. This technology prioritises the highest standards of safety and reliability for rail passengers. In addition to its research focus, the company operates a specialty cable manufacturing facility equipped with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre. The cables produced cater to the Railways' rolling stock and the Naval (Defence) industry.
 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

