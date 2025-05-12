Quick commerce margins and execution are key to gains in Swiggy stock

Even as Swiggy reported a satisfactory revenue growth, the Q4 losses were higher than consensus due to the quick commerce (qcom) business.

Food delivery gross merchandise value (GMV) grew at 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and operating profit was at ₹210 crore, above consensus.

Quick commerce GMV doubled Y-o-Y, led by higher monthly transacting users (MTUs), but margins dipped and Q4’s adjusted operating loss for qcom was ₹840 crore (-18 per cent margin on gross order value or GOV).

The management indicated that the qcom segment saw peak losses in Q4 and there will be progressive improvement. Competition has not