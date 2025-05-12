Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Quick commerce margins and execution are key to gains in Swiggy stock

Quick commerce margins and execution are key to gains in Swiggy stock

Management indicated that the quick commerce segment saw peak losses in Q4 and there will be progressive improvement

swiggy, delivery
Premium

Swiggy needs to sustain margin upside, given its 43 per cent market share in a two-player structure in food delivery.

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as Swiggy reported a satisfactory revenue growth, the Q4 losses were higher than consensus due to the quick commerce (qcom) business.
 
Food delivery gross merchandise value (GMV) grew at 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and operating profit was at ₹210 crore, above consensus.
 
Quick commerce GMV doubled Y-o-Y, led by higher monthly transacting users (MTUs), but margins dipped and Q4’s adjusted operating loss for qcom was ₹840 crore (-18 per cent margin on gross order value or GOV).
 
The management indicated that the qcom segment saw peak losses in Q4 and there will be progressive improvement.  Competition has not
Topics : Stock Market Swiggy Food delivery Q4 Results Capex

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon