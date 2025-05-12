Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / No contest between India and Pakistan markets amid geopolitical tensions

No contest between India and Pakistan markets amid geopolitical tensions

At least 15 Indian companies individually surpass Pakistan's entire market cap, with Reliance Industries alone valued at five times Pakistan's total

trading, markets
Premium

India’s Nifty 50 commands a P/E of 22x. Similarly, India’s price-to-book ratio is 3x, while Pakistan’s stocks hover near book value.

Samie ModakSameer Mulgaonkar
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid recent geopolitical tensions, the Indian and Pakistani stock markets have moved in tandem in the past few days. However, Pakistan’s market pales in comparison to India’s, which remains in a league of its own. India’s market capitalisation (mcap), which stands at $5 trillion, is the world’s fifth-largest and operates on a vastly different scale than Pakistan’s.  At least 15 Indian companies individually surpass Pakistan’s entire mcap of $46 billion, with Reliance Industries alone valued at five times Pakistan’s total. Over the long term, Pakistan’s stock market has significantly underperformed India’s.  Despite a 60 per cent surge in
Topics : India-Pakistan conflict stock market trading Operation Sindoor Ceasefire Violation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon