RailTel Corp shares soar 6% on securing multiple orders worth ₹700 crore

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. surged over 6 per cent after the company won five contracts worth a combined ₹713 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).
The telecom services provider's stock rose as much as 6.32 per cent during the day to ₹367.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 2 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.1 per cent higher at ₹363.8 apiece, compared to a 0.19 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the third straight day and currently trade at 17 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RailTel Corp has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,680.55 crore.
RailTel bags ₹713 crore worth of orders
The company on Monday, in different exchange filings, said it has secured five contracts worth a combined ₹713.55 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).
The largest orders include procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms at government middle schools valued at ₹262.14 crore, and at secondary and senior secondary schools worth ₹257.50 crore. The company also won contracts for supplying teaching and learning material for Classes I to V in government schools (₹89.91 crore), setting up ICT labs (₹44.21 crore), and SITC of ISM labs (₹59.76 crore).
All contracts are domestic in nature and are scheduled to be executed between December 2025 and March 2026, RailTel said in its exchange filing.
Last month, the company received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project. Besides, on August 5, 2025, the company received another work order from the Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to ₹18,57,11,821 (Including Tax).
On August 1, the company secured the advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for Services amounting to ₹1,66,38,00,000 (Including Tax).
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.
