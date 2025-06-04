Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today?

Share price of railway related companies today

Railway related shares were in focus on Wednesday, with IRCON International, Texmaco Rail & Engineering and RailTel Corporation of India rallying between 9 per cent and 13 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade backed by heavy volume.

RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Jupiter Wagons and Transrail Lighting were up in the range of 3 per cent to 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 80,905 at 11:53 AM.

What’s fuelling the rally in railway related stocks?

