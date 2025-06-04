Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open; Asian markets rise; RBI MPC meeting starts today
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 4, 2025: At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,716, indicating a higher start.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 4, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting today, India and US May Services PMI figures, upbeat global cues, coupled with institutional activity are likely to drive benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty higher.
Meanwhile, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,716, indicating a higher start.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, according to a Business Standard poll, where nine out of ten respondents predicted the move. State Bank of India (SBI), however, stands out with a more aggressive forecast, anticipating a 50-basis-point rate cut. The MPC’s three-day meeting will begin today, June 4, with the policy decision scheduled for announcement on Friday, June 6. READ MORE
Also Read: OECD lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3%, UBS raises it to 6.4%
Global cues
Asia-Pacific stocks advanced on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, which were fueled by a rally in tech stocks—particularly chipmakers like Nvidia.
Nvidia surged nearly 3 per cent, building on Monday’s rally and briefly overtaking Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company by market capitalisation. Other chip stocks followed suit, with Broadcom and Micron Technology climbing more than 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
South Korea led regional gains as markets reopened following the presidential election victory of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. The Kospi jumped 1.85 per cent to a 10-month high. Nikkei gained 0.94 per cent, while Topix rose 0.43 per cent.
ASX200 was up 0.70 per cent, ahead of the country's Q1 GDP data, which economists polled by Reuters expect to show 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth, up from 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
US futures remained flat after the previous session’s gains, supported by robust economic data. Wall Street rose on optimism over the tech sector and a better-than-expected jobs report, suggesting resilience in the labour market despite tariff-related concerns.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.58 per cent, the Dow Jones climbed 0.51 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.81 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,589.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹5,313.76 crore on June 2. Also Read: Investments into equity MFs seen gathering pace in May, shows data
IPO today
Scoda Tubes IPO (SME), NR Vandana IPO (SME) and Neptune Petrochemicals IPO (SME) will list on the bourses. Ganga Bath IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while 3B Films IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, sliding over 1 per cent after earlier touching a near four-week high. A stronger US dollar and caution ahead of a possible call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping weighed on the metal.
Thus, Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $3,352.45 an ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.6 per cent to $3,350.60.
Oil prices rose for a second session, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions. The conflict in Ukraine intensified despite ongoing peace talks in Turkey, and Iran signaled a likely rejection of a US nuclear proposal, dimming hopes for an easing of oil sanctions.
Crude prices had already climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday after OPEC+ decided to maintain its planned July production hike of 411,000 barrels per day—less than many market participants expected.
Therefore, Brent crude settled up 1.55 per cent at $65.63 a barrel. US WTI gained 1.42 per cent to $63.41 a barrel.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The country’s largest listed auto-parts company, Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), disappointed the Street with its performance in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25). Weak global demand and the company’s ongoing expansion impacted its margins.
However, despite weakness in global passenger vehicle production amid demand and tariff woes, the company was able to outperform peers and gain market share.
The company also unveiled plans to quadruple its gross revenues over the next five years. The aggressive growth plan is expected to be led by acquisitions, new product lines, premiumisation, and higher content per vehicle.
Given the medium-term prospects led by consolidation in the sector, most brokerages are positive on the outlook. Near-term gains, however, could be limited as the stock has run up 26 per cent over the last three months, and is trading at ₹150. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street rises, dollar rebounds amid tariff talks, economic data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks advanced and the dollar rebounded on Tuesday as investors weighed progress in ongoing US tariff talks and lowered economic expectations ahead of Friday's crucial US employment report.
All three major US stock indexes ended the session with gains, with chips putting the tech-heavy Nasdaq out front following White House assurances that US President Donald Trump will likely meet Chinese President Xi Jinping this week to address trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.
Gold backed down from a nearly four-week high as the greenback strengthened.
"It's hard to know what's really driving things today," said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group is mulling a public listing of its hospitality business — Bharat Hotels Limited — after 2026, even as it looks to expand revenue streams by venturing into management contracts for luxury hotels, resorts, and mid-scale hotels.
“We will do an initial public offering (IPO) and take a decision on the timing after 2026. We want to leverage what we’ve created as the company is entirely owned by the group,” Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, told Business Standard. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emerging markets (excluding China) attracted $13 billion in foreign inflows in May—the highest since December 2023—driven by renewed investor interest in non-US assets, according to Macquarie. After months of outflows, India ($2.3 billion), Taiwan ($7.6 billion), and Brazil ($2 billion) emerged as the top beneficiaries.
Macquarie strategists Viktor Shvets and Kyle Liu observed that “American exceptionalism is eroding gradually, not collapsing,” leading to a measured rise in US risk premia and avoiding abrupt asset repricing. As a result, the valuation gap between US and non-US assets is narrowing, favouring regions like the Eurozone, Japan, and emerging markets with strong long-term themes such as technology—especially India, Korea, and Taiwan. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Retail and Jio likely to trigger Ebitda turnaround for RIL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set for a strong earnings recovery, with its Ebitda expected to rise 16 per cent in FY26—sharply up from a 2 per cent growth in FY25, according to global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Bernstein.
Goldman projects RIL’s CROCI (cash return on capital invested) to expand by 140 basis points to 11 per cent by FY27, noting limited downside risks to consensus earnings estimates. The upbeat outlook is underpinned by stable refining margins, a rebound in the retail business—with 15 per cent revenue growth as store and B2C restructuring concludes—and a likely telecom tariff hike in the second half of FY26. Reliance owns 66.5 per cent of Reliance Jio and 83 per cent of Reliance Retail, with the rest held by global private equity players, sovereign wealth funds, and tech firms. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia climbs tracking Wall Street gains
-- Nikkei rises 0.81 per cent
-- ASX200 was up 0.69 per cent
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher on Tuesday
-- Nasdaq rose 0.81 per cent
-- Dow Jones increased 0.51 per cent
-- S&P 500 gained 0.58 per cent
7:04 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
