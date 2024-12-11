Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Railway stocks in demand; Jupiter, Titagarh, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 13%

Railway stocks in demand; Jupiter, Titagarh, RailTel, RVNL rally up to 13%

Key projects, including the PLI scheme for train parts, Gati Shakti inclusion, redevelopment of railway stations, and the multitracking project, are opening unparalleled possibilities for the sector

station, Indian Railway, railway station(Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of railway and related companies have rallied by up to 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on expectation of outlook improvement.
 
Jupiter Wagons (13 per cent at Rs 559.60), Titagarh Rail Systems (9 per cent at Rs 1,347), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (6 per cent at Rs 235.60), RailTel Corporation of India (6 per cent at Rs 461.30), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (5 per cent at Rs 164.80), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (5 per cent at Rs 482.45) and IRCON International (5 per cent at Rs 233.25) have rallied between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 81,613 at 11:15 AM. Most of these stocks had corrected by up to 44 per cent from their respective 52-week highs touched in July.
 
 
Indian Railways is witnessing unprecedented growth, propelled by innovative advancements in both freight and passenger transport. The construction of new freight corridors and transformative government initiatives are igniting significant private sector investments in the sector. Key projects, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for train parts, Gati Shakti Inclusion, the redevelopment of railway stations, and the multitracking project, are further opening doors to unparalleled possibilities.
 
Government initiatives aimed at fostering private sector investments in the railway sector are propelled by several schemes, including the General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS), Liberalised Special Freight Train Operations (LSFTO), Automobile Freight Train Operator Scheme (AFTO), and Wagons Leasing Scheme.
 
Capital outlay for the Indian Railways for FY25 stood at Rs 2.62 trillion (22.7 per cent of the total budgetary capex), and 2.7 per cent more than FY24. A total of 452 railway projects (including 183 New Line, 42 Gauge Conversion and 227 Doubling) covering a length of 49,323 km, are in different stages of planning/sanction/execution, at a cost of approximately Rs 7.33 trillion. Indian Railways is expected to source additional rolling stock to cater to rising volumes as India is emerging as one of the major exporters of coaches and rakes.
 
Implementation of three major railway economic corridors under the PM Gati Shakti program: East-Coast, East-West, and North-South sub-corridor, totaling over 4,200 kilometers, will lead to a further increase in demand.
 
Among the individual stocks, Jupiter Wagons (JWL) has surged 13 per cent to Rs 559.60 on the back of a six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 9.53 million equity shares of the wagon company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.05 on July 5, 2024. As on September 30, 2024, JWL had an order book position of Rs 6,643.66 crore.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

