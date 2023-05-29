close

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

At an aggregate level, Jhunjhunwala's portfolio that was valued at Rs 32,445 crore as on March 31, 2023 is now worth Rs 35,979 crore

Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai/New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's equity portfolio where the late ace investor held stake of over 1 per cent in companies – either in his name or jointly with his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala at the end of January – March 2023 quarter (Q4-FY23) – has outperformed the market thus far in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) with a rise of 11 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, in comparison, have gained around 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively during this period.
At an aggregate level, the portfolio that was valued at Rs 32,445 crore as on March 31, 2023 is now worth Rs 35,979 crore, an analysis of his portfolio holdings suggests.
The outperformance in Rakhesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has been led by a sharp rise in the stock price of Aptech, which surged nearly 65 per cent thus far in FY24, data shows. The company posted strong earnings with consolidated profit after tax rising 30.5 per cent year-on-year (88 per cent QoQ)
Topics : Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Markets Titan Company Tata Motors stock markets

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

