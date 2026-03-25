RCB stake sale lifts outlook for United Spirits amid growth tailwinds

The UNSP share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of RCB is at a premium to the Rajasthan Royals franchise sale. It may be a good exit valuation, and analysts looking at recently released state excise policies believe pricing flexibility and a shift to alcohol in beverage tax in Karnataka will offset negative changes in Maharashtra. As the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) kicks in, it may also improve premiumisation, sales growth, and margins.

Among other states, Andhra Pradesh has moved from state control to private retail, Uttar Pradesh has merged beer and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) outlets into composite liquor shops, and even Maharashtra, which hiked taxes, has allowed new liquor shop licences. There is speculation that Bihar may lift its prohibition.

Comparing RCB to RR as sports franchises, the premium in the RCB deal may be justified on brand and engagement metrics, where RCB is clearly superior. RCB scores better in terms of sponsorship revenue, digital engagement, and merchandise pull, apart from being reigning champions. RCB is estimated to have two to three times as many fans, with 35–40 million followers across social media platforms versus 10–15 million for RR.

Analysts see UNSP as capable of generating earnings growth in double digits (low teens at best) and adding back the cash generated in the RCB deal. Prior to the deal, UNSP was trading at a small discount to its historic valuation of 55 times price-to-earnings.

In Q3, UNSP reported in-line sales and a beat on operating profit despite a steep increase in ad spend to sales (14 per cent of sales in Q3FY26). Ex-Maharashtra, and excluding channel filling in Andhra Pradesh in Q3FY25, volume growth was 6 per cent and sales growth was 14 per cent. The material cost outlook is low, and there is some recovery in premium-end growth due to higher disposable incomes.

Q3FY26 standalone net sales grew 7.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,680 crore. Volumes for the quarter declined 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to 17.6 million cases. Operating profit rose 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹620 crore. Adjusted net profit increased 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹540 crore. Overall gross margin was up by 220 basis points at 46.9 per cent. Higher advertising spends (up 300 basis points Y-o-Y) led to operating margin contraction of 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 16.8 per cent (down by 440 basis points quarter-on-quarter).

In the Prestige & Above (P&A) category, volumes declined 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 14.6 million cases, with value growth of 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Popular volumes declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.9 million cases, with a 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y decline in value. Excise duty was down by 210 basis points Y-o-Y to 53.5 per cent as a percentage of gross sales in Q3FY26.

Management said there is strong momentum and growth at the top end of the portfolio, especially in luxury and premium. The guidance is for 6–8 per cent realisation growth as the top end performs well, supported by rising disposable incomes after cuts in goods and services tax. The P&A volume was up 6 per cent, excluding a one-off due to the Andhra Pradesh pipeline filling in Q3FY26. For 9MFY26, excluding Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, P&A volumes were up 7 per cent and sales up 12 per cent. Raw material costs are stable and likely to remain so for two quarters.