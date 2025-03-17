Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / REC, Canara Bank raise Rs 10K cr via bonds; Ireda plans perpetual issue

REC, Canara Bank raise Rs 10K cr via bonds; Ireda plans perpetual issue

Nabard, Sidbi to tap market this week to raise Rs 17,000 crore; Ireda eyes Rs 2,000 crore via perpetual bonds

bond markets, bonds, bond market
Premium

This week, several large issuers are tapping the domestic debt capital market to raise funds ahead of the close of the financial year (FY25)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned REC, formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), raised Rs 5,780 crore through bonds with varying tenors on Monday, while state-owned Canara Bank secured Rs 4,000 crore through Tier-II bonds, sources said.
 
Meanwhile, state-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) are tapping the domestic debt capital market to raise as much as Rs 17,000 crore this week, sources added.
 
On Monday, REC raised Rs 3,000 crore at a cut-off of 7.44 per cent through bonds maturing in 2 years and 11 months. Additionally, it raised Rs 2,780 crore at
Topics : Mutual Funds Bond markets REC Canara Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon