Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Shares of Anil Ambani group firms - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power ended the May month with robust gains, up 30.3 per cent and 45.3 per cent, respectively. Further, both the stocks - Reliance Infrastructure (Rel Infra) and Reliance Power (RPower) have started June on an optimistic note. RPower today surged to a fresh 7-year high, and its share price has more-than-doubled from the March month low of ₹31.27 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE In the process, RPower stock is now seen trading above its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) for the second straight