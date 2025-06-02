Monday, June 02, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Technical chart suggests that these 2 Anil Ambani group shares - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power can potentially rally another 25% from here on; here are the key levels to watch out for.

Reliance Power stock was seen trading above its 200-MMA for the first time in history, shows technical chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Shares of Anil Ambani group firms - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power ended the May month with robust gains, up 30.3 per cent and 45.3 per cent, respectively.  Further, both the stocks - Reliance Infrastructure (Rel Infra) and Reliance Power (RPower) have started June on an optimistic note. RPower today surged to a fresh 7-year high, and its share price has more-than-doubled from the March month low of ₹31.27 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE  In the process, RPower stock is now seen trading above its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) for the second straight
Topics : Trading strategies The Smart Investor Anil Ambani Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Power Stocks to buy technical calls technical charts stocks technical analysis Stock Picks Stock Recommendations
