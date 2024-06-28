Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Shares of telecom companies expected to hog limelight; Stanley Lifestyles to debut on the bourses today.

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

SI Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Benchmark equity indices may extend its winning streak on Friday, backed by a positive trend in Asian peers.

At 08:20 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,190 levels, hinted at a likely gap-up of over 50 points on the Nifty 50.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, these stocks will be in focus on Friday.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea likely to hog the limelight by Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a tariff hike of up to 25 per cent. READ MORE

Stanley Lifestyles: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely listing gain of up to 50 per cent.


BHEL: The company has secured Rs 13,000 crore order to set-up 1600 MW-thermal power project in Jhankhand.

RBL Bank: To raise up to Rs 6,500 crore through combination of QIP, debt issue.

Raymond: The company’s board has approved reappointment of Gautam Singhania as MD.



Also Read

trading, market, stocks

LTIM, KEC Int'l, RVNL, Ramky Infra among eight stocks to watch on June 27

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch on June 27: DRL, SBI, IIFL, Telecom stocks, CSB Bank

equity trading volumes, share market

Stocks in focus today: M&M Fin, Akme Fintrade, Adani Ports, IDBI Bank

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stocks to watch on June 26: CE Info Systems, Yes Bank, Coforge, Sanghi Ind

trading, market, stocks

Buzzing stocks: Ambuja Cements, Satin Creditcare, AllcargoGati, Sun Pharma

Topics : stocks to watch Reliance Industries Bharti Airtel Telecom stocks Vodafone Idea Bhel RBL Bank stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon