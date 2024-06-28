Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on Friday, June 28, 2024: Benchmark equity indices may extend its winning streak on Friday, backed by a positive trend in Asian peers.

At 08:20 am, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,190 levels, hinted at a likely gap-up of over 50 points on the Nifty 50. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, these stocks will be in focus on Friday.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea likely to hog the limelight by Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a tariff hike of up to 25 per cent. READ MORE

Stanley Lifestyles: To debut on the bourses today. Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely listing gain of up to 50 per cent.

BHEL: The company has secured Rs 13,000 crore order to set-up 1600 MW-thermal power project in Jhankhand.

RBL Bank: To raise up to Rs 6,500 crore through combination of QIP, debt issue.

Raymond: The company’s board has approved reappointment of Gautam Singhania as MD.