Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs; Nifty tops 24k, Sensex breaches 79K

Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs amidst gains in IT heavyweights Reliance Industries and robust foreign portfolio investor buying (FPI).

The Sensex ended the session at 79,243, gaining 569 points or 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty ended the session at 24,044, a gain of 176 points or 0.7 per cent. The Sensex crossed the 79,000 mark and the Nifty the 24,000 mark for the first time, with both indices notching up their 10th record high for the month.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 1.4 trillion to Rs 438 trillion.

Though the markets corrected sharply at the beginning of the month after the election results, the ruling party formed the government with the help of allies and retained key cabinet ministers, which gave hope for policy continuity.

Strong macroeconomic indicators and the FPIs turning net buyers again have helped the indices stay on track to post the best monthly gains this year.

FPIs on Thursday were net buyers worth Rs 7,658 crore, according to provisional data from exchanges. With Thursday's buying, FPIs have turned net buyers for calendar 2024.

On a month-to-date basis, the Sensex has gained 7.1 per cent and the Nifty 6.7 per cent.

This month's gains are driven by private banks, where FPIs have their biggest exposure. The Nifty Private Bank index has gained 9 per cent.

Four stocks—Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, and Ultratech Cements—contributed more than half of Thursday's gains. Market experts said the gains in Reliance Industries were attributed to expectations of tariff hikes. The company, which operates Jio mobile services, announced tariff hikes post-market hours.

So far in June, Reliance Industries has gained 7.1 per cent, while the gains in IT heavyweights were due to bargain hunting.

"The gains in some heavyweights are helping the indices to hit new highs. There is a shift from small and mid-caps to large caps as the mid and small-cap valuations have gone through the roof. In times like these, investors look at relative valuation, and large caps look cheaper. Post the election results, there is nothing that could pull the markets down. But any negative news flow will damage the markets as the valuations are elevated," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.

Analysts said robust earnings will be vital for justifying the elevated valuations. At present, the Sensex is trading at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7 against its five-year average of 25.6.

"Strong corporate performance reinforces market stability and investor trust. Equally important will be the government's effectiveness in implementing pro-growth policies that stimulate economic activity. The upcoming Union Budget will be closely watched for potential sector-specific policies," said Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini.

The market breadth was on the weaker side, with 2,463 stocks declining and 1,434 advancing. Four-fifths of Sensex stocks gained. Ultratech Cements gained the most among Sensex stocks, rising 5.07 per cent.