Reliance share price hits over 8-month high today; more upside ahead?

Reliance Industries share price today

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares hit an over eight-month high of ₹1,468, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade.

The stock price of RIL, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was quoting at its highest level since October 1, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.