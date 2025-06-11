Reliance share price hits over 8-month high today; more upside ahead?

Reliance Industries share price today
Reliance Industries (RIL) shares hit an over eight-month high of ₹1,468, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade.
The stock price of RIL, the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was quoting at its highest level since October 1, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.
Shares of RIL have bounced back 32 per cent from their April month low of ₹1,155.55, touched on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 15.4 per cent from its 52-week low of 71,425.01, touched