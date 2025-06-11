Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Capital shares rise to highest since 2017 after block trades

Aditya Birla Capital shares rose nearly 3 per cent after about 46.8 million shares changed hands in pre-market block trades

Aditya Birla Capital had about 46.8 million shares change hands in pre-market trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday's intraday trade after about 46.8 million shares changed hands in pre-market block trades. 
 
Aditya Birla Capital's stock rose as much as 2.98 per cent during the day to ₹249.89 per share, the highest level since its listing in January 2017.  Once the shares were listed at ₹250 per share in 2017, the stock rose to a high of ₹255 during that session, which also remained the life high, so far.  
 
The stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹246.8 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM. 
 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their sixth straight day with a rally of over 12 per cent. The counter has risen 40 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Aditya Birla Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹64,965.58 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Aditya Birla Capital block trades

The investment company had about 46.8 million shares, or a 1.8 per cent stake changed hands in three pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 

However, the news agency had earlier reported that Jomei Investments Ltd. had offered as much as 46.8 million shares or a 1.8 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital via block trades. The company sought to raise as much as ₹1,110 crore, Bloomberg said, quoting the term sheet. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹237.81 per share, a 2 per cent discount to the previous close price on NSE. 
 
Spark Institutional Equities Pvt. and IIFL Capital Services were managing the deal, the report said. As of March 2025, Jomei Investments had about a 3.84 per cent stake in the company, according to BSE data.  

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results

Aditya Birla Capital reported a net profit of ₹885 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, marking a 6 per cent rise from last year's Q4 PAT when adjusted for one-off gains from the sale of shares in its asset management business. 
 
However, the company's Q4 revenue from operations has increased 13 per cent to ₹12,214.04 crore, the company had posted a revenue of ₹10,779.71 crore in last year's Q4. As of March 31, 2025, the total lending portfolio (including NBFC and HFC) expanded 27 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent sequentially to ₹1,57,404 crore.  
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

