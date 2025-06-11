Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Asian markets rise; US May CPI eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025: At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points higher at 25,204, indicating a positive start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025: India-US trade negotiations, upbeat global cues, US-China trade talks, institutional flows, along with US May inflation data, will likely influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, today.
That said, at 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points higher at 25,204, indicating a positive start for the markets.
India and the United States held week-long discussions on key aspects of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), covering issues such as market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation, an official said.
Both sides agreed to maintain momentum and continue negotiations with the goal of finalising the initial tranche of the multi-sector, mutually beneficial BTA by the fall of 2025 (September–October). READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors monitored ongoing trade negotiations between the United States (US) and China, which US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described as ‘productive.’ The discussions between officials from both countries entered a second day in London on Tuesday.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced his departure from the talks, but Commerce Secretary Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to continue negotiations, which could extend into Wednesday if necessary.
Nikkei was up 0.33 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.014 per cent. The Kospi jumped 0.56 per cent, while AX200 increased 0.36 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures hovered near the flatline during early Asian hours as investors awaited further developments from the trade talks and the upcoming release of May’s US consumer inflation data.
Overnight in the US, equities extended gains on optimism over the trade discussions. The Dow Jones gained 0.25 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.55 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.63 per cent—marking a third straight session of gains for both indexes.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,113.34 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,301.87 crore on June 10.
IPO today
Ganga Bath IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today.
Jainik Power and Cables IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Sacheerome IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slipped slightly on Tuesday as investors kept a close eye on ongoing US-China trade negotiations. A potential resolution could ease global economic uncertainty, reducing the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold. Additionally, a stronger US dollar added downward pressure on prices.
Spot gold inched down 0.1 per cent to $3,324.55 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.3 per cent lower at $3,343.40.
Oil prices also edged lower as markets tracked developments in the trade talks. Brent crude futures declined 0.25 per cent to close at $66.87 a barrel. US WTI crude fell 0.47 per cent to settle at $64.98 per barrel.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mospi mulls frequent expenditure surveys to track consumption patterns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to better track changing consumption patterns, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is considering more frequent household consumption expenditure surveys (HCES) and base-year revisions for the consumer price index (CPI), sources told Business Standard. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: World Bank keeps India growth forecast unchanged amid trade uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Higher tax revenues and falling current expenditures are likely to contribute to a gradual decline in India’s public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio and fiscal consolidation, said the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report on Tuesday.
The Bank has kept India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.3 per cent from its bi-annual South Asia Development update in April. This comes amid rising trade barriers and dampened exports due to weaker activity in key trade partners.
“India would maintain the fastest growth rate among the world’s largest economies, at 6.3 per cent in FY26,” the World Bank said in its report. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FTA negotiations: European Union relents on raw material supply clause
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has prevailed upon the European Union (EU) to set aside negotiations on the chapter on “energy and raw material” under the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) being discussed by the two sides. The EU had unilaterally included the chapter, which would have required India to commit to an uninterrupted supply of raw materials — such as petroleum products, chemicals, cotton, iron and steel, copper, and other critical metals — without imposing export restrictions.
“It had been agreed ahead of the round that discussions would be put aside for the time being (on the energy and raw material chapter),” said the European Commission in a statement, days after the 11th round of FTA negotiations in New Delhi between May 12 and 16. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc to double capex to $850 billion in 5 years, says S&P report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate India is embarking on an ambitious investment drive, with capital expenditure (capex) expected to double to $850 billion over the next five years, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings. Indian power & transmission, airlines, and green hydrogen sectors would spearhead the spending spree, the report said.
Driven by strong balance sheets, robust operating cash flows, and favourable government policy, Indian companies are aiming to scale up operations in what could be a defining expansion phase. The top-100 listed companies, with a combined revenue of $1 trillion and $150 billion in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in 2024-25 (FY25), were expected to fund most of the investment internally, keeping leverage in check, the report said. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May despite market recovery
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined in May, logging their lowest tally in 13 months at ₹ 19,013 crore. It came even as the gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows surged to a record high of ₹26,688 crore.
The decline in the net inflows was due to a 16 per cent month-on-month increase in redemptions last month. Investors pulled out ₹37,591 crore in May, the highest since July 2024, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, US move closer to trade deal after a week-long negotiations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the US teams discussed issues pertaining to market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation during the week-long deliberations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, an official said.
According to the official, both sides agreed to continue negotiations to achieve an expeditious conclusion of the initial tranche of the BTA.
India and the US are working towards negotiating the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall (September-October) 2025. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Which consumer stocks to buy as RBI cuts repo rate, CRR, inflation eases?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consumption-related stocks in India: With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivering a double booster for liquidity – interest rate and CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut – in its review of the monetary policy last week, analysts expect India’s consumer demand to witness a “gradual” recovery in the coming months.
Related stocks, they said, could witness a meaningful rally in the second half of the financial year 2025-26 (H2FY26) and the index reverse its underperformance, driven by improved earnings, curtailed inflation, and supportive valuations. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets gain in trade
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher
7:05 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:06 AM IST