

Providing relief to the rating agency, the tribunal nevertheless upheld some violations by Brickwork on lapses. However, legal sources sau=y it has asked Sebi to hear Brickwork before passing the new order, which has to contain directions other than cancellation. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday set aside the cancellation of Brickwork Ratings' licence by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) while remanding the case back to the regulator for affirming any other penalty or directions on the violations.



In its order dated October 6, Sebi had cancelled Brickwork's licence and directed the credit rating agency to wind down its operations within six months for allegedly violating various rules. Sebi had highlighted several violations by Brickwork like failure to follow a proper rating process and exercise due diligence while providing ratings. Earlier, on October 14, SAT had stayed the cancellation till the pendency of the case but had maintained the ban on onboarding of new clients.



An enquiry report submitted in April 2021 had several adverse observations against Brickwork, following which it was recommended that its licence should be cancelled. In January 2020, Sebi and the RBI undertook a joint inspection of Brickwork, where the two regulators found “several irregularities”. Following this, Sebi issued an administrative warning and directed it to rectify the discrepancies and take corrective measures.

Also Read Reconsider Satyam order: Securities Appellate Tribunal to Sebi SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments STT hike to GST appellate tribunal: Key takeaways from Finance Bill 2023 HBL Power rallies 10%; hits new high after nearly 7% equity changes hands Maan Aluminium zooms 19% on bonus issue, stock split plan Force Motors gains 4% to hit a new high on healthy May sales numbers NSE to shift Nifty Bank F&O expiry day to Friday, weeks after BSE Capacite Infra surges 51% in 1 month on improved operational performance

Some of these observations included failure to follow a proper rating process, failure to exercise due diligence while providing ratings, failure to make correct disclosures in its press releases, and failure to address the issue of conflict of interest arising due to a rating committee member.