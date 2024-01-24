Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Religare shares gain 5% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

Entities controlled by the family will need Sebi's approval to launch an open offer

Religare

The entities controlled by the Burmans will now have to wait for approval from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch the open offer.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Religare Enterprises jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared a proposal by the Burman family to hike their stake in the financial services company.

Puran Associates, MB Finmart, VIC Enterprises and Milky Investment & Trading Company plan to acquire 5.27 per cent stake in Religare through open market purchases and follow it up with an open offer to buy up to 26 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The acquirers are all systemically important non-deposit accepting non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) engaged primarily in the business of making investments in capital markets and providing secured and unsecured loans. The acquirers are controlled by members of the Burman Family. The Burman Family has investments across various sectors such as home healthcare, restaurants, insurance, consumer goods, FMCG,” said a press release by the anti-trust regulator on January 23.

The entities controlled by the Burmans will now have to wait for approval from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch the open offer.

“We look forward to the continued support from Religare shareholders, and hope to complete the remaining regulatory approvals expeditiously so as to enable a smooth transition. We take this opportunity to urge the board to act in a neutral manner and not solely at the behest of certain members of the senior management,” said a spokesperson for the Burman Family.

In September 2023, the promoters of Dabur had made an offer to hike their stake in Religare by acquiring an additional stake for Rs 2,116 crore at Rs 235 per share.

Conflict had broken out between Religare’s board and the Burman family following their plan to augment their stake in the NBFC with both parties hurling accusations against each other.

The Burman family is already the single-largest shareholder in Religare, with a 21.2 percent stake.

Shares of Religare were last trading at Rs 224 a little after 11 am.

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

LIVE: India's forex reserves jump $1.634 bn to $618.937 bn, shows RBI data

From local to global: Competition Law gained much traction in 2023

No headway on digital competition law as committee term ends

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Sebi gives offshore funds additional 7 mths to liquidate holdings: Rpts

Indian bonds set for new era with $100 billion inflows likely: HSBC

Axis Bank sinks 6% in sharpest fall in 5 months; Motilal downgrades stock

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Topics : Religare Enterprises Competition Commission of India share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon