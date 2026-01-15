Retail segment likely to weigh on RIL's Q3 show even as Jio, O2C shine
RIL's Q3FY26 earnings may be a mixed bag, with weakness in the retail business likely to offset strong performance in Jio and refining-led gains in the O2C segment
Ram Prasad Sahu
Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) results for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26), which are to be announced on Friday (January 16), are likely to be a mixed bag, with weakness in the retail segment being offset partly by the energy business. While RIL, India’s most valued company, has outperformed the benchmarks over the past year, it has been trading weak since the start of calendar year 2026 (CY26) due to concerns related to refining exposure to Russian crude oil, and lack of growth acceleration in retail. Brokerages have, however, maintained their estimates for now.
