Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) were flat (0.5 per cent) at Rs 2,483 apiece on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade ahead of 46th annual general meeting (AGM). The RIL AGM comes a week after the conglomerate listed its demerged arm, Jio Financial Services (JFSL).



As of 10:55 am, shares of JFSL were up 4.7 per cent to Rs 222 apiece on the BSE, while the stock clinched itself as top Nifty50 performer, up 3.7 per cent on the NSE.



In the past six trading sessions, the stock of JFSL has shed 17 per cent as against the pre-discovered price of Rs 261 per share in the special trading session a month back.



At the 46th AGM of Reliance, chairman, Mukesh Ambani is expected to divulge information about JFSL's business and future plans. Earlier, the exclusion of JFSL shares from the S&P BSE Sensex and other indices was delayed to Friday, September 1.



Ambani is also expected to lay out listing plans of its retail and telecom businesses. That apart, some other key proposals include 5G tariff plans under Reliance Jio, their reasonably priced 5G devices (JioBharat phone and JioBook laptop), and emphasis towards renewable energy power projects.



Also Read RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests RIL trades flat ahead of 46th AGM at 2 pm today; Jio Financial surges 5% Texmaco Rail zooms 14%; hits new all-time high This specialty chemicals stock zoomed 48% in a month; here's why Zomato gains 6% after over 55 mn shares change hands via block deals Suzlon hits 8-year high; up 197% so far in FY24

A year-ago, on August 29, 2022, Ambani had made several noteworthy announcements, which included the launch of 5G Jio in metro cities, announcement of its new FMCG business under Reliance Retail, Rs 75,000-crore investment in oil-to-chemical business, and new solar manufacturing facility. Following the announcement, shares of RIL had gained 1.6 per cent on August 30, 2022.



In the recently concluded quarter (Q1FY24), the conglomerate's consolidated net profit fell 6.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,258 crore, whereas consolidated revenue from operations dropped 5.31 per cent YoY to Rs 2.1 trillion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (Ebitda), however, rose 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 41,982 crore, led by consumer and upstream business.



At the bourses, so far in calendar year 2023 (CY23), shares of RIL have surged 5 per cent, as against 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Earlier, the stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,635 per share on July 19, 2023, while a 52-week low of Rs 2,012 apiece on March 20, 2023.



