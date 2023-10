Pharma firm Valiant Lab's IPO subscribed 2.17 times on third day of bidding

Soaring in first half of FY24, equity markets likely to hit air pocket

Azad Engineering Ltd submits application for Rs 740 cr IPO with Sebi

M-cap of 5 of 10 valued firms decline by Rs 62,586 cr; TCS biggest laggard

FPIs turn sellers after 6 mths of investment; pulls out Rs 14,767 cr in Sep

Rising competition, valuations of paint majors on palette of worry

Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

Paint companies have lagged behind their consumer peers in the past year. While the four largest listed paint companies have seen marginal negative returns, the S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com