Rising defence-related opportunities could propel BEL stock higher

BEL is a manufacturer and integrator of radars, communication systems, EW suites, and avionics. The latest results also indicate that it has strong execution capacity alongside a rising order book and a good balance sheet. India’s defence electronics market is projected to clock 7 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) through to 2032 and BEL is well placed to capture this opportunity.

BEL’s order backlog as of Q3FY26 is around Rs 73,000 crore, which is a book-to-bill ratio of around 2.8x trailing 12-month revenue. The FY26 order inflow guidance is Rs 27,000 crore (ex-QRSAM or Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile), which may be achievable. The QRSAM (order value Rs 30,000 crore) may come in by Q1FY27 and Project Kusha (Rs 40,000 crore) by FY29. Order inflows including QRSAM are projected to be around Rs 57,000 crore by Q1FY27.

BEL invests around 6 per cent of turnover into R&D, and indigenous products contribute 74 per cent of turnover. Between FY22 and FY25, BEL delivered 15.6 per cent revenue CAGR. It is expected to maintain mid-teen revenue growth and mid-to-high twenties margins.

The company reported revenue of Rs 7,120 crore in Q3FY26, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y with EBITDA growth of 28 per cent Y-o-Y and an EBITDA margin of 29.7 per cent, up 100 bps Y-o-Y. Order inflows were Rs 5,680 crore, up 150 per cent Y-o-Y. The EBITDA was Rs 2,120 crore. The PAT was at Rs 1,590 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y.

This was a beat of consensus on all counts. For FY26, BEL continues to retain its 15 per cent revenue growth guidance along with EBITDA margin guidance of 27-28 per cent and order inflow guidance of Rs 27,000 crore (ex-QRSAM).

Good execution and multiple large-ticket orders like LRSAM, Himshakti, Akash Army, D-29 EW system, LRUs for LTA-83 aircraft, the BSF project, Shakti EW system, Lynx-U2 fire control systems, etc supported revenue growth. Expected orders like LRSAM, Himshakti, Akash Army, Arudhra MPR radar, D-29 EW system, and avionics LRUs for LCA Mk-1A ensure future revenue visibility.

BEL has planned an annual capex of Rs 1,000 crore for FY26 and Rs 2,400 crore over the next three to four years for modernisation and capacity expansion. These expansions will help with faster execution and boost margins. BEL is also looking at diversifying into non-defence products (currently contributing around 10 per cent of revenues) and increasing the focus on R&D with investment of over Rs 1,600 crore. Current exports are 3-4 per cent of turnover and the target is to expand exports in the long term to around 10 per cent of turnover, which will boost margins.

The orders acquired in 9MFY26 are worth Rs 18,600 crore, implying that Rs 8,500 crore of order inflows are expected in Q4 to meet the FY26 guidance. In Q3, seven major projects accounted for Rs 5,000 crore in revenue. The top projects planned in Q4FY26 include: (i) LRSAM, (ii) Himshakti, (iii) Akash Army, (iv) Arudhra MPR radar, (v) D-29 EW system, and (vi) avionics LRUs for LCA Mk-1A.

For the AMCA programme (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), BEL has partnered with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in a consortium and submitted a response to the RFI. For the initial phase (of realising five prototypes), major capex is not expected. BEL may need to invest around Rs 100-200 crore over the next five to eight years for jigs and module testing.

BEL is not facing any major challenge due to chip shortages as its required chip designs are generic and it has started designing its own chips. The R&D expenditure target is Rs 1,600-1,700 crore for FY26 and Rs 2,000 crore for FY27 (6-7 per cent of sales). The share price movement to new highs indicates valuation upgrades, though the lumpiness of defence procurement can produce revenue volatility.