Sensex (-0.11%)
64889.76 -68.93
Nifty (-0.07%)
19399.05 -12.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.43%)
6130.75 + 26.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
40035.25 + 98.15
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
43651.65 + 32.25
Heatmap

RR Kabel soars 10% on strong Q2 performance; zooms 50% over its issue price

Throughout the past six months, RR Kabel has demonstrated a promising performance, marked by strong growth in its sales volume

RR Kabel logo (Photo: RR Kabel facebook page)

RR Kabel logo (Photo: RR Kabel facebook page)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of RR Kabel surged 10 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 1,550 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong performance in September quarter (Q2FY24).

In Q2, its profit after tax (PAT) more-than-doubled to Rs 74.1 crore from Rs 35 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue grew 17.7 per cent YoY at Rs 1,609.70 crore.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,524.55 touched on October 5. Currently, it was quoting 50 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 1,035 per share. The company made its stock market debut on September 20.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 92.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 121.1 crore in Q2; margin improved 293 bps to 7.5 per cent from 4.6 per cent in Q2FY23.

RR Kable is the leading consumer electricals player and 5th largest wires and cables (W&C) company in India with over 7 per cent market share (of the branded market) & strong presence in fast moving electrical goods (FMEG).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Throughout the past six months, RR Kabel has demonstrated a promising performance, marked by strong growth in its sales volume. This has been underpinned by the thriving real estate sector, robust infrastructure development, and a flourishing export market, the management said.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share (i.e at 60 per cent) on the equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each for FY24. The board also approved a proposal to open a branch office at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

Also Read

RR Kabel IPO off to slow start on Day 1; Should you subscribe?

R R Kabel lists at 14% premium over issue price in a weak market

This newly listed stock has zoomed nearly 100% against its issue price

Stocks to Watch: RIL, RR Kabel, Tata Motors, Bank of Maha, Bharat Dynamics

Polycab India enters top-100 most-valued firms' club; rallies 11% in 2 days

Zomato, Paytm: Analysts bet on new-age stocks amid improving profitability

Oil & gas shares in demand; ONGC hits 5-year high; HPCL soars 6%, IOCL 4%

Varun Beverages hits new high, gains 4% on healthy Q3 results

Mamaearth debuts on a quiet note; lists at 2% premium over its issue price

Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends RR Kabel

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVEDelhi Pollution Rajasthan Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon