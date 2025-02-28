Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rs 2,752-cr order fuels 6% surge in Transrail Lighting shares; details here

The upward move in the Transrail Lighting share price came on the back of the news that the company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,752 crore, primarily from the T&D business

bond markets

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of engineering, procurement, and construction company Transrail Lighting were buzzing in trade in an otherwise weak market on Friday, February 28, 2025. The company's share price jumped 6.52 per cent to a day's high of Rs 519.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trade on Friday.
 
The upward move in the Transrail Lighting share price came on the back of the news that the company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,752 crore, primarily from the T&D business.
 
"Our order book continues to grow, driven by competitiveness, including our backward integration. With these additions, our YTD order inflows have crossed Rs 7,400 crore, which is a growth of 90 per cent compared to last year, further strengthening our position in the industry. With a robust order book, manufacturing capacities, proven execution capabilities, and a promising tender pipeline, we have good growth prospects in the coming quarters,” said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO.
 
 
Transrail Lighting is an Indian engineering, procurement, and construction company providing integrated turnkey solutions across its business verticals. It also has manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. The company has executed projects at the pan-India level and has emerged as a global player with a strong footprint in 58 countries. Transrail Lighting has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower and supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).
 
Transrail Lighting has a market capitalization of Rs 6,859.14 crore on the NSE as of February 28, 2025.

Transrail Lighting shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 718.90 per share on the NSE on January 6, 2025, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 474.65 per share on January 28, 2025.
 
Transrail Lighting shares have dropped around 10 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 has dropped around 6 per cent during the same period.
 
At around 10:50 AM on Friday, Transrail Lighting shares were trading at Rs 510 apiece, up 4.50 per cent from the previous close of Rs 488.05 on the NSE.
 
At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading lower on Friday. The BSE Sensex was down by 934 points at 73,678 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 1.24 per cent lower at 22,265 levels.
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

