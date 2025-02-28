Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Capital Goods index hits 52-week low on growth concerns; tanks 14% in Feb

Capital Goods index hits 52-week low on growth concerns; tanks 14% in Feb

Before companies embark on another leg of the high-growth phase, analysts expect near-term moderation in growth

Capital Goods

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE Capital Goods index hit a 52-week low of 55,478.03, falling nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on growth concerns. The index is trading at its lowest level since February 22, 2024. 
 
Thus far in February, the capital goods index tanked 14 per cent, as compared to the 5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The index has corrected 27 per cent from its record high level of 76,271.66 hit on July 9, 2024.
 
Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), AIA Engineering, Carborundum Universal, Elgi Equipments, Finolex Cables, GMR Airports, Timken India and Titagarh Rail Systems, from the index have hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.
 
 
Before companies embark on another leg of the high-growth phase, analysts expect near-term moderation in growth.
 
An analysis of October-December quarter (Q3FY25) commentary from 25 companies, both from the covered and uncovered universe in the capital goods space done by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, indicates that the last two years were extremely good in terms of overall performance of companies, resulting in a high base for most players.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Granules down 7% after USFDA issues warning letter or Gagillapur facility

Coal India

Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 74,612; NBFCs shine while Smallcaps, wire-makers tank

Markets in decline

Ola Electric, NTPC Green, One Mobikwik, 23 other IPOs hit new lows today

 
Macro drivers continue to remain strong from transmission & distribution (T&D), renewables, electronics, data centers, etc., while some weakness is seen in government and core private sector-related ordering.
 
Ordering was strong from areas like renewables, T&D, and urban infra, while defense, railways, and water have remained lower than last year so far. For companies like LT, KEC, KPI, and Hitachi Energy, a focus on renewables and international geographies has helped in growing order inflows. However, apart from HVDC orders, large-sized order inflows, mainly from government projects, were missing in the quarter due to delays in the order finalisation, analysts said in a sector report.
 
The brokerage firm said their preference remains for players that are able to tide through this near-term volatility with a well-balanced revenue mix, control over margins, and the ability to maintain or improve their growth profile going forward.
 
Meanwhile, Paras and Zen Tech’s management indicated that the defense order inflow in 9MFY25 has been soft, but they remain hopeful of a pick-up in inflow from Q4FY25. Additionally, they highlighted that while the road and rail capex has been flat in Q3F25, defense continues to be a strong area of focus for the government, which led to an increase in the defense budget this year.
 
The opportunity pipeline remains strong for the domestic T&D business, with Rs 50,000 crore of short-term tenders in the pipeline and longer-term pipeline of Rs 2.4 trillion. Green energy corridor, incremental transmission capex for new thermal power plants and HVDC projects all provide strong growth potential, with only 5-6 key players in the market, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in the capital goods sector report. The companies remain very positive on the industry prospects and believe import substitution will be the key driver, the brokerage firm said.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 850 pts; Nifty at 22,280; SMIDs drag 2%; Auto, IT down 2-3%

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India at the CDSL & NSDL Unified Investor App in Mumbai on Thursday

Madhabi Puri Buch to hang up her boots as Sebi chief after 3-year tenure

bear market down

Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Investors want new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey to keep things simple

Sensex, Nifty, Market

FIIs start March F&O series with short bets in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends capital goods sector Capital goods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon