Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SAT dismisses Linde India plea against market regulator Sebi's order

SAT dismisses Linde India plea against market regulator Sebi's order

Directs Sebi and NSE to maintain confidentiality on price-sensitive information

linde india

Photo: Company website

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) dismissed an appeal filed by industrial gases and engineering firm Linde India against a valuation exercise being carried out by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as per an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The matter pertains to various agreements and transactions by Linde India with its related parties Praxair India and Linde South Asia Services.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sebi had directed the company to seek shareholder approval if the aggregate value of the related party transactions (RPTs) exceeds materiality thresholds and directed NSE to appoint a registered valuer to carry out the valuation of the business.
 

The tribunal noted that there was no illegality in NSE appointing a valuer in pursuance of the Sebi order.

As Linde India had also raised concerns about possible leakage of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) due to the valuation exercise, the tribunal directed the market regulator to maintain confidentiality.

“We direct Sebi to issue necessary orders/clarifications that NSE and the valuer appointed by NSE shall be bound by the UPSI confidentiality norms,” said SAT.

Also Read

Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain

Sebi drops charges against NSE, ex-top executives in co-location case

NSE

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

SEBI

Sebi warns investors against fraudulent activities by unregistered entity

Indigo paints, Logo paints

Peak XV Partners sells 22% stake in Indigo Paints for Rs 1,557 crore

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

MeitY urges swift removal of fake content by intermediaries after HC order

Topics : National Stock Exchange Securities Appellate Tribunal BSE NSE equity Linde India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon