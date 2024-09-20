Business Standard
Sebi order on Axis Capital: Axis Bank says complied with regulatory norms

Axis Capital was restrained from taking new assignment as merchant banker in debt segment

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sep 20 2024

Following the bar on Axis Capital (ACL) from merchant banking in the debt segment by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Axis Bank stated that its activities were bona fide and in compliance with all applicable regulatory provisions.

In an exchange filing, the bank added that there had been no loss to any investor or market participant from ACL’s activities.
“ACL has already discontinued and has not taken any new assignments as a merchant banker, arranger, or underwriter for any issue or offer for sale of securities in the debt segment for over a year now and is of the view that there is no material impact on ACL on account of the interim order,” it said.
 

The bank further mentioned that ACL is evaluating all available legal remedies for the interim order.

“Sebi has not passed any adverse direction or order against Axis Bank Limited. Axis Bank is of the view that there is no material impact on the bank on account of the interim order against ACL, since ACL’s profit after tax (PAT) for FY24 was approximately 0.70 per cent of Axis Bank’s consolidated profit after tax,” the bank noted.

ACL will continue operating in all other businesses, including equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and institutional equities.

In an interim order on Thursday, Sebi restrained Axis Capital from taking any new assignments as a merchant banker, arranger, or underwriter in the debt segment for alleged violation of the norms.

The market regulator alleged that ACL provided a guarantee or indemnity towards the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) under the guise of underwriting, which is not permitted under regulations.

Sebi has also forwarded its order to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for examining Axis Capital’s activities as a subsidiary of a banking company. The market regulator carried out an inspection after a Sebi-registered research analyst raised concerns.

Shares of Axis Bank remained muted in an otherwise bullish session for benchmark indices.

First Published: Sep 20 2024

