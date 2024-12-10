Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi aims to ease the process on unclaimed assets through DigiLocker

Sebi aims to ease the process on unclaimed assets through DigiLocker

This move is expected to simplify the process of claiming unclaimed assets and provide greater convenience to investors and their nominees

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed leveraging the DigiLocker platform to streamline the process of claiming unclaimed assets of deceased investors.
 
According to a discussion paper, the regulator has proposed that depositories and mutual funds be required to provide demat and mutual fund (MF) holding statements, respectively, in DigiLocker.
 
It has also proposed the automatic updating of a DigiLocker user's status upon their demise, using data from the Registrar General of India. Further, an automatic intimation to the DigiLocker nominee would be sent via SMS and email. The nominees could then access the digital information in the account of the deceased user or investor and initiate the process of transmission of the financial asset.
 
 
This move is expected to simplify the process of claiming unclaimed assets and provide greater convenience to investors and their nominees.
 
Sebi has sought public comments and suggestions on the proposals by December 31, following which it may formalise the new framework.

Also Read

IPO

Investment bank DAM Capital Advisors gets Sebi's nod to launch IPO

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets Today: Wall St. in red, FIIs, Property Share listing, Gold & Oil up

PremiumCracking the whip: Why Sebi is tightening rules for public issues of SMEs

Cracking the whip: Why Sebi is tightening rules for public issues of SMEs

SEBI

Sebi warns against unauthorised platforms for unlisted securities

PremiumIndian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Street Signs: Nifty racing past resistance, BSE's high-wire act, more

Topics : SEBI DigiLocker stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon