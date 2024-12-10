Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NAM India surges 9%, hits new high; market cap touches Rs 50,000 crore

NAM India surges 9%, hits new high; market cap touches Rs 50,000 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on NAM India with a BUY rating and a one-year target price of Rs 900.

AMC rally, market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (NAM India) hit a new high of Rs 803.95, as they surged 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, extending its past two day up move, in an otherwise weak market. In the last three days, the stock price of NAM India has soared 14 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 81,272 at 02:42 pm. The stock surpassed its earlier high of Rs 748.90 touched on October 16, 2024.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2024, the market price of NAM India has zoomed 75 per cent, as compared to 12.6 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 
 
A sharp outperformance of the stock has seen the market capitalisation of Nippon AMC cross the Rs 50,000 crore-mark for the first time ever. Currently, with a market cap of Rs 50,281 crore, Nippon AMC was trading 8 per cent higher at Rs 792.95.
 
Nippon AMC is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. 
 
NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund’s schemes. It also acts as an advisor for India focused Equity & Fixed Income funds in Japan (launched by Nissay Asset Management), and in Thailand (launched by BBL Asset Management). It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiary in Singapore and, also has a representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, & Europe.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on NAM India with a BUY rating and a one-year target price of Rs 900 based on Sep’26E Core P/E of 38x.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat at 81,537, Nifty at 24,600; Airtel, Adani Ports drag

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Japan's megabanks flushed with cash; look at India, US for fresh deals

IPO

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP zooms 32% ahead of launch; Should you subscribe?

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo: PTI)

When will the new RBI governor cut interest rates? Brokerages weigh in

Oil

Sharekhan bearish on crude oil due to oversupply; expects prices to dip

 
The brokerage firm in its initiate coverage report said that NAM India has experienced strong market share gains in the equity segment (ex-Hybrid) to 7.6 per cent in October 2024 from 7 per cent in April 202. This growth is driven by a recent improvement in fund performance, evident from the increase in the number of schemes appearing in the top quartile, based on a three-year return, from two in April 2021 to five in October 2024. Sustenance of fund performance will ensure continued market share gains in the equity segment.
 
The share of equity (including hybrid) AUM has increased to 49.2 per cent for NAM India in Q2FY25 from 41.6 per cent in Q4FY20. The improvement was led by a rise in unique investors’ customer base, a deep engagement with MFDs (107k+), and focused approach toward building the B30 base.
 
Over the medium term, NAM plans to bring in large offshore funds with the help of its parent company. For this, multiple possibilities exist bringing more funds into Indian schemes, launching special funds in Gift City, and launching funds in specific international geographies. Japan continues to remain their focus area. The overall offshore asset under management (AUM) grew ~52 per cent in FY24 and expected to ramp up faster in the coming 2-3 years.
 
With improvement in systematic investment plan (SIP) flow market share and its strong market share gains analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities remain positive on NAM India on reduction in valuation gap with larger peer. Strong AUM growth will keep accruing strong revenues going forward, the brokerage firm had said in the Q2 result update. At present, the stock has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of Rs 800 per share.
 

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This public sector co's stock soared 43% in 3 days; zoomed 84% in 5 weeks

market stocks us market share market bullish

Paramount Communications rallies 12% on plans to set up manufacturing unit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IGL gains 2% after board approves bonus issue, increasing autorised capital

Religare

RBI okays Burman Family's open offer for Religare Enterprises; stock up 10%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bharat Electronics secures Rs 634-crore order; share price gains

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Nippon Life Company AMC stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon