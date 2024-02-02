Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi bars Shares Bazaar Alternative Investment Fund from raising funds

SBPL, without registration, even offered advisory services and portfolio management services with assured returns in the range of 18 to 48 per cent, it was alleged

SEBI

While securing registration for AIF, SBPL failed to disclose that it had been expelled by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the previous regulatory action

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Shares Bazaar Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) from accepting fresh investments. The regulator has said the asset manager secured registration without disclosing regulatory action against sponsor Shares Bazaar (SBPL), which was found to be operating a Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme.

"The custodian of Shares Bazaar AIF, Orbis Financial Corporation, shall not permit any debit or credit transactions in the trading, demat, and bank account of Shares Bazaar AIF, managed by the Custodian," noted whole-time member Ananth Narayan in the interim order.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2022, an investigation by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) found that SBPL made false and misleading representations to investors that their funds were being invested in the securities market, but they were allegedly invested in a Ponzi/MLM scheme.

SBPL, without registration, even offered advisory services and portfolio management services with assured returns in the range of 18 to 48 per cent, it was alleged.

Later, it secured a Category-III AIF registration for Shares Bazaar AIF in April 2023. The fund did its first closing in November 2023 with a total capital commitment of Rs 21 crore.

While securing registration for AIF, SBPL failed to disclose that it had been expelled by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the previous regulatory action. Moreover, it was found to have engaged in 'illegal money mobilisation activity' even after submission of an undertaking to Sebi that it had stopped such activities.

"Considering that the registration was itself obtained through misrepresentation and concealment of material information, permitting Shares Bazaar AIF to continue to raise money from investors would be detrimental to the interest of investors and to the integrity of the securities market," said the Sebi order.

"The credibility attached to the status as registered intermediaries cannot be used to conceal illegal activity," it added.

Also Read

Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

ICICI Bank's profitability solid despite AIF provisioning, margin pressure

Over Rs 30,000 crore AIF investments found circumventing norms: Sebi

Sebi may allow AIFs to 'exclude' investors from certain investments

CPSE stocks on a roll; BEML Land, NBCC, Engineers India rally up to 20%

Foreigners turn cautious on India stocks as selling crosses $3 bn

RIL hits new high, m-cap nears Rs 20 trn mark; Chart hints further upside

PNB enters top 50 most-valuable stocks' club; overtakes BOB in market cap

Budget cheer? Here's what drove 1,400-pt rally in Sensex, Nifty to new high

Topics : SEBI AIF Alternative Investment Funds share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon