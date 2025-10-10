Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi, bourses align penalty framework to ease brokers' compliance

Sebi, bourses align penalty framework to ease brokers' compliance

New Sebi framework aims to reduce duplication of penalties, bring uniformity across exchanges, and ease compliance for brokerage firms

SEBI

Under the revised structure, penalties will be imposed only by a lead exchange for violations common across multiple exchanges, thereby eliminating the risk of multiple penalties.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges have rationalised and standardised the framework for penalties imposed on stock brokers. The revised framework, issued on October 10, aims to bring uniformity, reduce duplications, and limit reputational risks for brokerage firms.
 
Under the previous system, penalties for similar observations often differed across exchanges, and brokers with memberships in multiple exchanges could be penalised more than once for the same issue.
 
To review this system, Sebi had set up a working group comprising representatives from exchanges and broker associations. The recommendations of this group have now been incorporated into the new framework.
 
 
Lead exchange to impose penalties for common violations
 
Under the revised structure, penalties will be imposed only by a lead exchange for violations common across multiple exchanges, thereby eliminating the risk of multiple penalties.

Also Read

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Indian investors remain risk-averse, Sebi urges diversified portfoliospremium

initial public offering, IPO

Integris Medtech files IPO papers with Sebi to garner ₹3,500-4,000 cr

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

SC to hear MP Mahua Moitra's plea to mandate disclosure of FPIs on Oct 14

Ananth Narayan

Ex-trader Ananth Narayan, who led Jane Street probe, ends term at Sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi preparing action plan for quantum-safe computing: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

 
In addition, the term penalty for minor procedural or technical lapses has been replaced with financial disincentive to avoid unnecessary reputational impact.
 
Monetary fines replaced with advisories for minor lapses
 
Other changes include replacing monetary penalties with advisories or warnings for first-time procedural lapses; reducing penalty amounts and introducing caps for certain violations; removing penalties on 40 types of violations; and rationalising others.
 
Sebi and the exchanges reviewed a total of 235 penalty items. Out of these, 105 minor violations will now be termed as financial disincentives, while only 90 violations will continue to attract penalties. Of these, 36 have been rationalised, seven replaced with advisories for first-time offences, six capped, and 12 new penalties introduced.
 
New norms to apply to ongoing proceedings
 
The new framework will also apply to ongoing enforcement proceedings, offering immediate relief to stock brokers.
 
Sebi said the rationalised approach will “facilitate ease of doing business and ease of compliance” for intermediaries.
 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 329 pts, Nifty nears 25,300; SBI, Maruti rally 2%

Tata Communications

Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

gold jewellery

India holds 34,600 tonnes of gold, 3.1x the value of current equity holding

Indian stock market, stock market

Ex-date alert! TCS, 13 others to remain in focus next week; do you own any?

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Textile stocks in demand; Gokaldas, Indo Count, Sangam zoom up to 17%

Topics : SEBI Markets News Stock broking Stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon