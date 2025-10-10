Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ex-date alert! TCS, 13 others to remain in focus next week; do you own any?

Dividend, bonus share, stock-split: Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date during the week of October 13 to October 17

Indian stock market, stock market

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth and 12 other companies are poised to remain in the spotlight during the upcoming trading week from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, driven by key corporate actions including rights issues, stock splits, interim dividends, and bonus issues.
 
According to data from the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-date during this period — a crucial cutoff that determines investor eligibility for the declared benefits. Post the ex-date, shares will trade without entitlement to the announced dividends, bonuses, rights, or stock splits. To qualify for these corporate benefits, investors must hold the shares before the ex-date, with entitlement decided on the basis of shareholder records as of the record date.
 
 
The other companies expected to remain include Tata Investment Corporation, Suraj Industries, Delphi World Money, Gokul Agro Resources, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Concord Control Systems, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, A B Infrabuild, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, and Sunrakshakk Industries India.
 
Among these, Suraj Industries, Delphi World Money, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will trade ex-rights following announcements of rights issues, allowing existing shareholders to subscribe to additional shares at a predetermined price.
 
Gokul Agro Resources, Tata Investment Corporation, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, A B Infrabuild, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, and Sunrakshakk Industries India will trade ex-stock split.

Further, the interim dividend payouts from Tata Consultancy Services and Anand Rathi Wealth will see these counters trade ex-dividend during the week.
 
Meanwhile, Concord Control Systems and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will trade ex-bonus following the declaration of bonus shares in the ratios of 3:5 and 1:10, respectively.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date during the week of October 13 to October 17:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Suraj Industries October 13 Right Issue of Equity Shares October 13
Delphi World Money October 14 Right Issue of Equity Shares October 14
Gokul Agro Resources October 14 Stock Split From ₹2/- to ₹1/- October 14
Tata Investment Corporation October 14 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- October 14
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank October 14 Right Issue of Equity Shares October 14
Tata Consultancy Services October 15 Interim Dividend - ₹ - 11 October 15
Concord Control Systems October 16 Bonus issue 3:5 October 16
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals October 16 Bonus issue 1:10 October 16
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals October 16 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- October 16
A B Infrabuild October 17 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- October 17
Anand Rathi Wealth October 17 Interim Dividend October 17
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems October 17 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- October 18
Rolex Rings October 17 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- October 17
Sunrakshakk Industries India October 17 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- October 17
  (Source: BSE)
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

