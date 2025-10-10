Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

Tata Communications Share: Till 2:46 PM, as many as a combined 14.16 million equity shares representing 5 per cent of total equity of telecom services provider have changed hands on the NSE and BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Communications share price today moved higher by 15 per cent to ₹1,948 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the Tata Group company is trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹1,992.6 touched on October 11, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹2,175 on October 3, 2024.
 
At 2:46 PM, Tata Communications was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹1,879.20, as compared to a 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 14.16 million equity shares representing 5 per cent of the total equity of the telecom services provider have changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.
 

Tata Communications overview, outlook

In the past one week, Tata Communications' share price has rallied 20 per cent after the company announced the launch of its Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI — an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution offering instant decision making, multilingual fluency, and sub-500 milliseconds latency performance. 
 
This sets a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels —redefining how financial institutions connect with their customers, the company said in press release.
 
Meanwhile, as GenAI moves from pilot to production, segments like data centre systems, devices, and software are projected to see double-digit growth in 2025, largely due to GenAI hardware upgrade.

The growing demand for digital services opens exciting opportunities for Tata Communications. With strong positions in Network, Cloud & Security, Interaction, and IoT, the management believes that the company is well-placed to lead in India and compete globally.  
 
By 2026, more than 50 per cent of enterprise software spend in application software will be influenced by GenAI.  Investment will intensify in platforms enabling scalable AI deployments — particularly around agentic AI with autonomous gen AI agents that can complete complex tasks with minimal human input.  Communication services will gain strategic importance, especially fixed data services, which are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 per cent in five years through 2028. High-growth industries include communications, media and services, power and utilities, and healthcare, Tata Communications said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The shift to hybrid cloud, rising compliance needs, and the growth of AI, IoT, and edge technologies are accelerating demand for advanced cloud networking and digital transformation solutions. Tata Communications’ product and services portfolio delivers curated and effective solutions that address these client needs. 
 
On the technology front, Tata Communications is advancing next-generation technologies, including its Cloud fabric, AI, and IoT. For example, the newly launched Tata Communications Vayu seamlessly integrates Infrastructure as a Service ('IaaS'), Platform as a Service ('PaaS'), AI Platform, Security, Cloud Connectivity, and professional services into a single, intelligent ecosystem.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

