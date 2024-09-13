Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

The case relates to the alleged preferential access given to certain broking firms in the form of 'dark fibre' at the NSE to connect across the colocation facilities before other members

NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Friday dismissed regulatory violation charges against the NSE and its seven former employees, including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, in the matter of the co-location facility, citing the absence of sufficient evidence.
"Due to the absence of sufficient material/evidence/objective facts on record in this case, the test of preponderance of probability' fails to produce enough justification for the establishment of collusion/connivance between OPG and its directors with Noticees (NSE and its seven employees)," Seb said in its 83-page order.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Apart from NSE, Ramkrishna and Narain, Sebi has dropped charges against Anand Subramanian, Ravindra Apte, Umesh Jain, Mahesh Soparkar and Deviprasad Singh.
 
The case relates to the alleged preferential access given to certain broking firms in the form of 'dark fibre' at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to connect across the colocation facilities before other members.
The dark fibre or unlit fibre, with respect to network connectivity, refers to an already laid but unused or passive optical fibre, which is not connected to active electronics/equipment, and does not have other data flowing through it and is available for use in fibre-optic communication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch dismisses Congress accusations

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files complaint against Sebi chief Buch with Lokpal

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files complaint against Sebi chief Buch with Lokpal

SEBI

Sebi warns investors against fraudulent activities by unregistered entity

SEBI

Sebi asks exchanges, market infra institutions to ensure minimal data loss

PremiumGujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Higher limit in FPIs: NRI investments in Gift City off to a slow start

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms NSE National Stock Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon