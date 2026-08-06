Sebi eyes SLB revamp, single-window clearance for intermediaries in FY27

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to revamp the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) framework, roll out a single-window clearance system for intermediaries associated with multiple market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), and launch the Sebi Setu portal as part of its regulatory agenda for 2026-27 (FY27), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in the regulator’s annual report.

“In the coming year, Sebi will continue to focus on identifying and removing regulatory redundancies, simplifying procedural requirements, and leveraging technology to ease the compliance burden,” Pandey said. He added that the regulator would continue to deepen the cash equities market to spur capital formation.

“The SLB framework needs revamping to improve price discovery and facilitate interlinkages between the cash and derivatives segments. We will continue our agenda to strengthen India’s commodity markets — both agricultural and non-agricultural,” he said.

Pandey said Sebi would develop a single-window clearance system for intermediaries associated with multiple MIIs to reduce the compliance burden. The regulator also plans to launch the Sebi Setu portal, undertake a pilot for the tokenisation of corporate bonds using distributed ledger technology, and prepare markets for quantum-era cybersecurity risks through long-term technology road maps for MIIs.

“During 2025-26, we introduced a series of reforms, yet our vision for the future is even more ambitious. As the Indian securities market continues to evolve in scale and complexity, Sebi remains committed to fostering a proactive, technology-driven regulatory landscape centred on ease of doing business, market deepening, and preserving market integrity,” he said.

Pandey also reiterated Sebi’s focus on introducing a fast-track mechanism for launching alternative investment funds (AIFs). The regulator recently launched an initiative to reduce the AIF launch timeline to 10 days.