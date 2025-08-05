Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi issues new norms for MIIs to review or waive regulatory penalties

Sebi issues new norms for MIIs to review or waive regulatory penalties

If the action was taken by the MC itself, such requests will now be handled by a new mechanism formed by the governing board of the MII

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

These provisions will come into effect 45 days from the date of this circular. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday issued new guidelines for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories -- for handling requests to review or waive penalties related to regulatory actions.

Under the new guidelines, if the action was taken by the Internal Committee (IC) or based on a pre-approved policy of the MII, then the Member Committee (MC) will still handle the review, appeal, or waiver requests, Sebi said in its circular.

If the action was taken by the MC itself, such requests will now be handled by a new mechanism formed by the governing board of the MII.

 

This new body will include public interest directors and/or independent external professionals, who are not part of the MC.

The governing board are also required to establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such cases. If members or participants are not satisfied with the outcome of this process, they are free to approach the appropriate legal authorities as per the applicable laws.

Under the current guideline, any request for review, appeal, or waiver of a penalty needs to be presented to the Member Committee (MC) of the concerned MII.

These provisions will come into effect 45 days from the date of this circular.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

