Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi ’s) steps towards rationalisation of penalties imposed on stock brokers are nearing finalisation. A sub-committee reviewing the penalty framework submitted its suggestions to the market regulator last week, said people aware of the developments.

The committee has recommended issuing warnings instead of penalties if the violations are not serious in nature. Further, the suggestions include segregation of lapses caused by technical or operational issues from those that are intentional.

In cases where the lapses are intentional, more serious action has been recommended.

Additionally, only the exchange where the stock broker is