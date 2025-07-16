Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

Sub-committee submits suggestions to Sebi including warnings for minor lapses, single-exchange penalty imposition, and reclassification of non-serious infractions

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
premium

The committee has also proposed alternative nomenclature for penalties in cases where the fines are not in the nature of a punitive measure.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) steps towards rationalisation of penalties imposed on stock brokers are nearing finalisation. A sub-committee reviewing the penalty framework submitted its suggestions to the market regulator last week, said people aware of the developments.
 
The committee has recommended issuing warnings instead of penalties if the violations are not serious in nature. Further, the suggestions include segregation of lapses caused by technical or operational issues from those that are intentional.
 
In cases where the lapses are intentional, more serious action has been recommended.
 
Additionally, only the exchange where the stock broker is
Topics : SEBI Markets Brokers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon