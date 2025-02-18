Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi orders Rs 6.2 crore disgorgement from Mawana Sugars chairman

Sebi orders Rs 6.2 crore disgorgement from Mawana Sugars chairman

Son ordered to cough up the sum due to alleged insider trading by Siddharth Shriram, who passed away in 2021

sebi

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed Krishna Shriram, chairman of Mawana Sugars, to disgorge Rs 6.2 crore for alleged insider trading by his father, Siddharth Shriram. Siddharth was the promoter and special advisor of Mawana Sugars (MSL) until his death in May 2021. Following his death, the shares of MSL were transferred to his son, Krishna. As the legal heir, Sebi initiated proceedings against Krishna.
 
Sebi conducted an investigation between September 2017 and February 2018. The findings allege that Siddharth Shriram sold 2.5 million shares of MSL worth Rs 28.16 crore between October and November 2017, during the period when the company's unaudited financial results for the September quarter were being finalised. The share sale occurred while Siddharth was in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), according to Sebi.
 
 
The company had incurred a loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the September quarter of 2017, compared to a profit of Rs 34.18 crore in the previous quarter. By selling the shares before this information was made public, Siddharth avoided a loss of Rs 6.17 crore.
 
Krishna Shriram has been directed to deposit the sum along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from November 24, 2017.
 
Sebi stated, "Keeping in view the legal provisions and precedents surrounding the concept of disgorgement, in the instant matter, the Noticee, being the legal heir/legal representative of Siddharth Shriram, is liable to disgorge the wrongful gains/loss avoided which were made by trading in the shares of MSL while in possession of UPSI."
 
Siddharth was the largest shareholder of the company, holding a 69.33 per cent stake before October 2017. Krishna Shriram’s representatives argued to Sebi that the queries posed to Siddharth during the investigation did not specify the charges against him and did not give him an opportunity to explain that the alleged information was not UPSI. They further contended that the fall in the share price was a general trend across other sugar companies and, hence, there was no UPSI in the quarterly financial results.
 
Sebi noted that the alleged violations of insider trading resulted in unlawful gains or avoidance of loss, which later became part of the deceased's estate. Sebi pointed out that such gains are liable to be disgorged even after the individual's death, as they are related to property.
 

More From This Section

Bonds

Govt bond yields a tad down, traders stay put before key triggers

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Texmaco Rail hits 52-week low; expects a slowdown in freight in short term

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 29 pts lower, Nifty at 22,945; SmallCaps underperform

NTPC

NTPC share price advances 3% on nuclear power expansion news; details here

Gillette

Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

Topics : SEBI Mawana Sugars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon