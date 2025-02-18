Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields a tad down, traders stay put before key triggers

Govt bond yields a tad down, traders stay put before key triggers

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6859%, compared with its previous close of 6.6930%. Indian debt and foreign exchange markets are shut on Wednesday for a local holiday

Bonds

Bonds

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields traded in a narrow range on Tuesday and ended marginally lower as investors eyed debt purchase from the central bank after a market holiday. 
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6859%, compared with its previous close of 6.6930%. Indian debt and foreign exchange markets are shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. 
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting are due on Wednesday evening. Traders have put calls on hold as they watched for the Fed minutes, likely awaiting guidance on when the central bank could cut rates next, as well as the Indian central bank's upcoming debt purchase. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore ($4.60 billion) on Thursday. This auction includes the benchmark security, which was purchased by the RBI in its first open market operation (OMO) auction in January, but excluded in an auction last week. 
Sentiment for benchmark security also supported downward move in yields, as foreign investors bought this paper even as they remained broad sellers of bonds this month. 

Also Read

Gillette

Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL arm wins PLI order for 10 GWh battery cell capacity; stock off lows

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

DLF, Sobha, Mah Life: Nifty Realty faces 24% downside risk; key levels here

bond markets

This penny stock hit 10% upper circuit on bonus issue record date; details

Airtel

Bharti Airtel block: Indian Continent sells 51 mn shares for Rs 8,485 crore

The RBI has bought bonds worth Rs 60,000 crore through OMOs and another Rs 38,800 crore through secondary market purchases over the last one month. Traders anticipate the central bank to continue such purchases till end of March. 
The RBI has also infused around 440 billion rupees though the dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps and 1.82 trillion rupees through repos.
The central bank's liquidity push amid a rate easing cycle is likely keeping sentiment upbeat among investors, traders have said.
"Going ahead, we expect bond markets to remain supported amid scope for incremental OMO purchases amid continued liquidity tightness, lower supply and policy easing," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. 
Traders also await the penultimate debt auction from the central government, in which New Delhi will raise 340 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi cancels registration of 19 FVCI cos for failing to meet eligibility

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Texmaco Rail hits 52-week low; expects a slowdown in freight in short term

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 29 pts lower, Nifty at 22,945; SmallCaps underperform

NTPC

NTPC share price advances 3% on nuclear power expansion news; details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why BHEL share price slipped 5%, hit 52-week low on February 18

Topics : Markets Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon