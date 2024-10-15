Business Standard
Sebi raises overall position limits for trading members in F&O segment

The position limits will be applicable for index futures and index options separately as it is the current practice, Sebi said

SEBI

This limit was earlier set at the higher of 5 billion rupees or 15% of the total open interest. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

India's market regulator on Thursday said it will raise the position limit for trading members in the futures and options segment.

The overall position limit, including client and proprietary trades, will be set at 75 billion rupees ($892.73 million) or 15% of the total open interest in the market, whichever is higher, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a notification.

This limit was earlier set at the higher of 5 billion rupees or 15% of the total open interest.

The position limits will be applicable for index futures and index options separately as it is the current practice, Sebi said.

 

The provisions come into effect immediately.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

