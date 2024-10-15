Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher, signals GIFT Nifty; Nikkei up 1.6%
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty futures, trading marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close, indicated a slight upside at open for India markets on Tuesday.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, October 15, 2024: Markets in India were likely to start on a positive note on Tuesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading at 25,243 at 8:03 AM, marginally ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had closed higher on Monday, riding on the back of heavy buying across banks, IT, and financial services stocks.
The 30-share Sensex added 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 81,973.05, while the Nifty 50 ended higher by 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent at 25,127.95.
Among the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 settled higher by 0.43 per cent each.
Bank Nifty, Financial Services, IT, Private Bank and Realty indices outperformed the other sectoral indices, and ended higher by over 1 per cent each. The remaining sectoral indices too ended in green, barring Media, Metal, and OMCs.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday with China leading loses.
The Shanghai Composite was down 0.55 per cent and the CSI 300 was down 0.55 per cent. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.29 per cent, even as Chinese media outlet Caixin Global reported that China may raise an additional $846.5 billion through treasury bonds over three years to help its economy find firmer ground.
That apart, investors in the region assessed trade data out of South Korea, which showed a trade surplus of $6.7 billion in September, up from $3.7 billion in the previous month.
South Korea’s Kospi was 0.08 per cent higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.75 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.8 per cent.
On Monday, US stocks ended higher with a boost from technology shares amid light Columbus Day trading on Monday, while crude prices dipped as investors parsed signs of economic softness in China and girded themselves for a string of high-profile corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow both nabbed fresh record closing highs.
Oil prices dipped and the dollar was flat as dour news from China stoked fears of softening global demand.
On Saturday, Beijing pledged to 'significantly increase' debt in its attempt to breathe life into the world's second-largest economy, but disappointed investors with its lack of detail.
This was followed on Monday by a report showing a sharp deceleration in Chinese export growth, which missed expectations by a wide margin, underscoring the need for robust stimulus.
"China is having economic difficulties," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. "Oil prices are another indication of lack of confidence that China will be able to pull itself up by its own boot straps, primarily because the stimulus details are so sketchy."
The bond market in the US was closed in observance of Columbus Day, and there were no earnings reports or economic data to sway investor sentiment.
That will change later in the week, with retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts/building permits, among the scheduled data releases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.14 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 43,067.00, the S&P 500 rose 45.17 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 5,860.20 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 159.75 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 18,502.69.
European shares reached a two-week high at the close of a choppy session as investors mostly shrugged off China's stimulus plans and focused on earnings season and a European Central Bank policy meeting due later this week.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 4.37 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 857.10.
The STOXX 600 index rose 0.53 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 11.55 points, or 0.56 per cent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.21 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 1,159.77. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.02 per cent lower 0.02 per cent, at 613.46, while Japan's Nikkei rose 224.91 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 39,605.80.
The dollar touched a ten-week high against a basket of world currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.18 per cent to 103.23.
Crude prices dipped as OPEC lowered its 2024 and 2025 oil demand growth view, while China's oil imports dropped for the fifth straight month.
US crude fell 2.29 per cent to $73.83 per barrel, while Brent fell to $77.46 per barrel, down 2.00 per cent on the day.
Gold backed down from a one-week high in opposition to the greenback's strength.
Spot gold fell 0.12 per cent to $2,652.68 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.09 per cent to $2,655.30 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:47 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This order includes the Engineering Procurement (EP) scope of design, engineering, supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of the 100 MLD Desalination Plant which will be executed over a 38-month period, followed by a 15 years Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: VA Tech Wabag wins Rs 1,000 cr order to construct a sea water desalination plant
Stock Market LIVE Updates: VA Tech Wabag today announced a mega order win worth Rs 1,000 crores from Indosol Solar for the construction of a desalination plant for Indo Solar for its solar PV manufacturing facility.
8:41 AM
According to Sanjiv, joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) the latest round will attract investment worth Rs 4121 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Voltas, Daikin, and Orient among 38 white goods PLI scheme bidders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As many as 38 companies, including Voltas, Daikin, Orient, have applied for production-linked incentive (PLI) for white goods—air conditioners (ACs) and LEDs—after the government reopened the application window for the scheme for the third time.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc biggies set to invest $800 bn in a decade: S&P Global Ratings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian conglomerates -- including prominent names such as Reliance Industries, and the Adani, Tata, and JSW groups -- are gearing up for an investment of $800 billion over the next decade, nearly trebling their spending compared to the previous 10 years, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.
Roughly 40 per cent of this projected outlay is expected to go towards emerging industries, including green hydrogen, clean energy, semiconductors, and electric vehicles (EVs). READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI investment in Indian debt market sees change of fortune in October
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs') investment in the Indian debt market saw a reversal in trend with the first net outflow since April. Foreign investors sold a net total of Rs 2,798 crore so far in October due to a rise in crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.
Additionally, a net total of Rs 1,680 crore in government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) was sold in the previous week, Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) data showed. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Demand-supply mismatch a sign of imbalance: Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) wholetime member Ananth Narayan on Monday sounded an alarm on an “imbalance” in the market, citing a mismatch between demand and supply of securities. Speaking at the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) bell ringing ceremony for World Investor Week, Narayan cautioned investors about risks in the equity market — technology-related scams, cybersecurity threats and financial influencers with ulterior motives. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail inflation rises to 5.49%, highest in CY24; WPI inflation up as well
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail inflation in the country, driven by a spike in food prices and a fading base effect, climbed to a nine-month high in September. At the same time, wholesale inflation, which reflects factory gate prices, also picked up pace.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) reported Monday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 5.49 per cent in September from 3.65 per cent in August. In December 2023, it was 5.69 per cent. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets gain amid bargain hunting; Sensex ends 592 points higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s benchmark indices gained on Monday led by heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro following back-to-back weekly losses.
The Sensex ended the session at 81,9735, with a gain of 592 points or 0.7 per cent. Nifty rose 164 points to end the session at 25,128, a 0.6 per cent gain. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock exchanges await Sebi approval to add new stocks to F&O segment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock exchanges are awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to add new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment, according to sources.
The Sebi board cleared the new eligibility criteria for F&O stock selection at its meeting in June, and a detailed circular was issued on August 30. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, trading at Rs 77,610; silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India raises Rs 8,315 cr from anchor investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) raised Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors on Monday, setting the stage for the country’s biggest-ever maiden share sale.
The Indian arm of the South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) allotted 42.4 million shares to 225 funds at Rs 1,960 apiece, the higher end of its price band. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: RIL, HCLTech, L&T, Adani Power, Atul Auto, SpiceJet
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positive investor sentiment surrounds L&T following an 'Overweight' rating by JPMorgan, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 25 per cent. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Fin Svcs, PSU Bank rangebound; time to be cautious? What analysts say
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently trading within a well-defined range of 23,900 to 23,100. This range-bound pattern indicates consolidation in the market. Traders should watch for a close above or below this range, as it will likely trigger a directional move. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: RIL, HCL Q2, Hyundai Motor IPO, Garuda Construction listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail inflation in India rose to a nine-month high in September, driven by increased food prices and a diminishing base effect. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to 5.49 per cent in September from 3.65 per cent in August, slightly below the 5.69 per cent recorded in December 2023. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Both benchmarks plunged 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, following a 2 per cent drop on Monday.
Brent crude futures were down $2.27 at $75.19 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $2.22 to $71.60 per barrel as of 7:00 AM.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices slide
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices slid 3 per cent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after a media report said Israel is willing not to strike Iranian oil targets, which eased fears of a supply disruption, and after OPEC lowered its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.
8:17 AM
Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.6 per cent, while the broad-based Topix rose 1.1 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.11 per cent, and Shanghai Composite was down 0.31 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.45 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi as well as the small-cap Kosdaq were marginally higher amid choppy trading, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.9 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets mostly higher, China down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street.
First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 8:07 AM IST