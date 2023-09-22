close
Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

The regulator said it would grant more flexibility to large companies for incremental borrowing via bonds

sebi

Under existing rules, large companies are required to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings by way of issuance of debt securities. Failing to raise this amount attracted a penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall in the amount borrowed.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
India's market regulator said on Thursday it will remove penalties on companies which were unable to meet a mandatory bond market borrowing quota.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had first proposed these changes last month after getting feedback from the market that borrowing from banks continues to be more cost effective compared with raising funds via bond issues.
The regulator said it would grant more flexibility to large companies for incremental borrowing via bonds.
Under existing rules, large companies are required to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings by way of issuance of debt securities. Failing to raise this amount attracted a penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall in the amount borrowed.
The regulator said that after scrapping the penalty it will provide incentives instead to encourage companies to come to the bond market for their borrowing needs. The regulator also increased the eligibility criteria for companies to qualify for the mandatory borrowing from bond market.
Currently companies which have outstanding long-term borrowings of Rs 100 crore ($12.03 million) or above from banks need to mandatorily borrow from bond market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

