Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

India's market regulator said on Thursday it will remove penalties on companies which were unable to meet a mandatory bond market borrowing quota.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had first proposed these changes last month after getting feedback from the market that borrowing from banks continues to be more cost effective compared with raising funds via bond issues.

The regulator said it would grant more flexibility to large companies for incremental borrowing via bonds.

Under existing rules, large companies are required to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings by way of issuance of debt securities. Failing to raise this amount attracted a penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall in the amount borrowed.

The regulator said that after scrapping the penalty it will provide incentives instead to encourage companies to come to the bond market for their borrowing needs. The regulator also increased the eligibility criteria for companies to qualify for the mandatory borrowing from bond market.

Currently companies which have outstanding long-term borrowings of Rs 100 crore ($12.03 million) or above from banks need to mandatorily borrow from bond market.

Also Read SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70% Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares JPMorgan to add India to its emerging-markets bond index in June 2024 Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securities Nifty FMCG, PSU Banks inidices: Near-term trading strategies Sebi notifies rule for listing non-convertible debt securities on exchanges Sebi issues guidelines for handling complaints received via SCORES platform