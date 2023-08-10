Confirmation

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

CM Ashok Gehlot announced that a survey will be conducted to determine the most backward castes among the OBC who will receive an additional 6% reservation

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

