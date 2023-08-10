Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today
No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot
Chhattisgarh govt decides on 58% reservation in educational institutions
Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case
PM Modi sees himself as the PM of just BJP & Hindus: CM Ashok Gehlot
BJP takes your land and gives it to Adani: Rahul Gandhi at Banswara rally
Munesh Gurjar to be interrogated in bribery case by anti-corruption bureau
Gehlot admin releases transfer orders for 22 IAS, 24 IPS, 15 IFS officers