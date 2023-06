Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,457 complaints against cos in May

A total of 2,457 complaints against companies and market intermediaries have been disposed of through Sebi's SCORES platform in May.

At the beginning of May, as many as 2,984 complaints were pending, and 2,626 fresh complaints were received, according to the data released by markets regulator Sebi on Saturday.

The regulator also noted that as of May 2023, 28 complaints were pending for more than three months, the data showed.

These complaints were related to investment advisers, research analysts, corporate governance/ listing conditions, minimum public shareholding, venture capital funds and takeover/ restructuring.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 31 days, as per the data.

In a separate public notice, the markets watchdog Sebi mentioned 12 entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May 2023.

Also Read Sebi solved 3,180 complaints in January through its SCORES platform Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February MoS IT launches Grievance Appellate Committee to ensure safe internet Sebi's SCORES platform resolves 2,071 complaints against companies in April Sebi amends rules; intermediaries require prior nod for change in control FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10% Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock Equity mutual fund outflows hit 20-month high in May on profit booking Sebi cancels Emkay Commotrade license for trading illegal paired contracts

The entities included Brightcom Group Ltd, Ankur Jain, Research Guru, Umesh Kumar Pandey proprietor -- Aurostar Investment Advisory Services, Dharmesh Parmar, Grovalue financial services and Highlight Investment Research.

Deepak Ostwal proprietor of -- Capital Ways Investment Adviser, Wealth Factor, Rajiv Kumar Singh proprietor -- Elite Investment Advisory Services, Kaushal Mehta and Cinema Capital Venture Fund were among the entities against whom complaints are pending for over three months.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011. It is designed to help investors to lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.