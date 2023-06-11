close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,457 complaints against cos in May

A total of 2,457 complaints against companies and market intermediaries have been disposed of through Sebi's SCORES platform in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
sebi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 2,457 complaints against companies and market intermediaries have been disposed of through Sebi's SCORES platform in May.

At the beginning of May, as many as 2,984 complaints were pending, and 2,626 fresh complaints were received, according to the data released by markets regulator Sebi on Saturday.

The regulator also noted that as of May 2023, 28 complaints were pending for more than three months, the data showed.

These complaints were related to investment advisers, research analysts, corporate governance/ listing conditions, minimum public shareholding, venture capital funds and takeover/ restructuring.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 31 days, as per the data.

In a separate public notice, the markets watchdog Sebi mentioned 12 entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May 2023.

Also Read

Sebi solved 3,180 complaints in January through its SCORES platform

Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February

MoS IT launches Grievance Appellate Committee to ensure safe internet

Sebi's SCORES platform resolves 2,071 complaints against companies in April

Sebi amends rules; intermediaries require prior nod for change in control

FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock

Equity mutual fund outflows hit 20-month high in May on profit booking

Sebi cancels Emkay Commotrade license for trading illegal paired contracts

The entities included Brightcom Group Ltd, Ankur Jain, Research Guru, Umesh Kumar Pandey proprietor -- Aurostar Investment Advisory Services, Dharmesh Parmar, Grovalue financial services and Highlight Investment Research.

Deepak Ostwal proprietor of -- Capital Ways Investment Adviser, Wealth Factor, Rajiv Kumar Singh proprietor -- Elite Investment Advisory Services, Kaushal Mehta and Cinema Capital Venture Fund were among the entities against whom complaints are pending for over three months.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011. It is designed to help investors to lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Companies

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,457 complaints against cos in May

sebi
2 min read

US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
3 min read

FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month

fpi
2 min read

Most Popular

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%
2 min read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% March 2020 low
3 min read

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon