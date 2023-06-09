CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Friday sold 1.7 per cent stake in private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank. The pension major sold a total of 33 million shares at Rs 1,856 apiece to mop up Rs 6,123.6 crore, stock exchange data showed. The names of the buyers weren’t disclosed by the exchange. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank closed at Rs 1,872, down 0.8 per cent. In March 2022, CPPIB had sold 2.02 per cent stake in the bank at Rs 1,699 per share. Prior to the latest share sale, the investment major had a 4.34 per cent stake in the bank.



Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd