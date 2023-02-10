Sebi solved 3,180 complaints in January through its SCORES platform

JUST IN
A total of 3,180 complaints received through SCORES against companies or market intermediaries have been disposed of in January, as per data released by markets regulator Sebi on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Photo: Shutterstock

A total of 3,180 complaints received through SCORES against companies or market intermediaries have been disposed of in January, as per data released by markets regulator Sebi on Friday.

SCORES is a redressal grievance system that was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2011.

At the beginning of January, as many as 2,915 complaints were pending and 2,877 fresh complaints were received during the month.

These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

The regulator also noted that there were 11 complaints as of January 2023, which were pending for more than three months. These complaints were related to research analyst, investment adviser, non-demat, remat and transfer/dividend/rights/redemption.

The average resolution time for a complaint is 31 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned eight entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of January 2023.

These include Grovalue Financial Services, Profit Vista Financial Research proprietor Gaurav Agrawal, Analysewise Investment Advisors and Chetan Yashwant Shukla.

Shri Vardhman Overseas Ltd, Rajasthan Breweries Ltd, Life Line Injects Ltd and Kaushal Mehta are also the entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 18:12 IST

