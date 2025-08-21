Market regulator Sebi launches search operation on 'top finfluencer'

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has conducted a search operation on a prominent financial influencer as part of its enforcement action against unregistered players doling out stock recommendations under the guise of investor education. Sebi Whole-Time Member (WTM) Kamlesh Varshney said the regulator carried out the operation on Wednesday in Mumbai. “We have carried out a big search operation on a big name in this industry. I must give credit to my team who has been working on all these things. I can’t comment much further until we examine the evidence that has been collected,” said Varshney. Top financial influencers have increasingly come under Sebi’s radar for giving stock recommendations in the name of investor education. In the past, the regulator has issued strictures against individuals indulging in such activities. Varshney added that such enforcement actions are necessary to instil confidence among investors that the regulator is keeping watch. “The enforcement action must be directed at big people where one can show impact. The idea is to create fear in the market that there is a regulator which is watching you,” he said. He noted that while some influencers focus genuinely on investor education, others misguide youth by giving investment calls and guaranteeing returns in classrooms. Under market regulations, individuals need registration as research analysts or investment advisers to offer investment or trading recommendations. Earlier, Sebi had also acted to remove misleading social media content and links around unregistered stock recommendations. Varshney said Sebi is working on automating checks using new tools to identify violations. “We have live data; we can put technology on it and catch a whole lot of violations,” he said at FICCI’s Annual Capital Markets Conference. He added that Sebi has expedited IPO clearances, processing the highest number of approvals in July. The regulator received 31 IPO applications and processed 21 during the month. Varshney said Sebi may process another 35–40 IPO applications this month. “We saw that the number of applications is suddenly rising, so we increased our processing capacity to 15 per month in the first three months of this year. And we found even that was not good enough,” he said. Last year, Sebi processed an average of 13 IPO applications per month, while receiving around 16. Varshney said many companies with approvals are waiting for the right market conditions to launch. He emphasised that the regulator aims to avoid a backlog beyond two to three months, unless violations or complications arise. The WTM also said Sebi is considering regulating the grey market to improve price discovery, protect investors and enhance tax collection.