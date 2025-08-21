Sebi to improve tenor of derivatives, hints at pre-IPO trade project

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to pivot towards longer-tenor derivatives products to ensure they serve their intended purpose of hedging, said chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday. He called for greater “quality and balance” in the derivatives market, where trading volumes are disproportionately higher than the underlying cash segment.

Pandey also signalled the possibility of a pilot platform for pre-IPO companies.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of Ficci’s Annual Capital Markets Conference (Capam), the Sebi chairman said: “We have often stated that equity derivatives play a crucial role in capital formation, but we must ensure quality