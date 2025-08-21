Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi to improve tenor of derivatives, hints at pre-IPO trade project

Sebi to improve tenor of derivatives, hints at pre-IPO trade project

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator will consult stakeholders on extending the tenor of derivatives and hinted at a pilot project for regulated pre-IPO trading

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
His remarks come amid mounting losses suffered by individual investors in derivatives trading and allegations of manipulation by global high-frequency trading firms. | (Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to pivot towards longer-tenor derivatives products to ensure they serve their intended purpose of hedging, said chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday. He called for greater “quality and balance” in the derivatives market, where trading volumes are disproportionately higher than the underlying cash segment.
 
Pandey also signalled the possibility of a pilot platform for pre-IPO companies.
 
Speaking at the 22nd edition of Ficci’s Annual Capital Markets Conference (Capam), the Sebi chairman said: “We have often stated that equity derivatives play a crucial role in capital formation, but we must ensure quality
