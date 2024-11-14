Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi study uncovers alarming trends in royalty payments at listed companies

Sebi study uncovers alarming trends in royalty payments at listed companies

The Sebi study points out that listed companies often fail to provide proper justification for the rationale and rate of royalty payments in their annual reports

sebi market

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has uncovered alarming trends in royalty payments made by listed companies.
 
In one out of four instances, listed firms paid more than 20 per cent of their net profits as royalty to related parties.
 
Sebi’s study analysed 233 listed companies over a 10-year period, starting from FY14. It found 1,538 instances of royalty payments (RPs) below the approval requirement threshold, which is set at 5 per cent of turnover. Royalty payments exceeding 5 per cent of turnover must be ratified by a majority of minority shareholders.
 
 
While a significant 1,353 instances of royalty payments were by profit-making companies, about 185 instances were by companies that made losses. The cumulative 185 royalty payments by 63 loss-making companies amounted to Rs 1,355 crore.
 
Further, in 1 out of 2 instances, listed companies that paid royalty did not pay dividends or paid more royalty to related parties than dividends paid to non-related party shareholders, the study revealed.
 
Sebi’s study highlights poor disclosure levels, unfair payouts, and unjustified payments for brand usage and technology know-how.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Chris Wood

Elon Musk cutting $2 trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

Stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex slips 111 pts in subdued trade, Nifty holds 23,500; Smallcaps shine

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market holiday: Long weekend alert! BSE, NSE closed on Friday, Nov 15

Lulu

Lulu Retail Holdings shares fall on debut after $1.72 bn Abu Dhabi IPO

 
The Sebi study points out that listed companies often fail to provide proper justification for the rationale and rate of royalty payments in their annual reports.
 
Proxy advisors have also raised concerns about “uncomfortably large” royalty payments.
 
“Poor disclosure levels continue to keep a veil on royalty and related payments. Listed companies do not provide adequate justification or rationale for royalty payments, nor details of benefits derived in return for such payments,” the study stated as one of the issues flagged by proxy advisory firms.
 
The proxy advisors added that poor disclosures obscure the details of royalty payments and the benefits derived in return.
 
The study also noted that companies often make significant payments towards brand usage despite spending considerable amounts on advertising and brand promotion.
 
“In the case of multinational companies (MNCs), shareholders of the Indian subsidiary have little information on the rates of royalty being charged from fellow subsidiaries in other geographies,” the Sebi study stated.
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court dismisses 1994 Sebi appeal against Ambani's Reliance entities

Mehul Pandya, CareEdge MD

CareEdge group to scale up share for its non-rating business to 20%

SEBI

Sebi looks to expand scope of unpublished price-sensitive information

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

India equity clearing corporations need diverse ownership: Sebi official

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, whole-time member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Sebi member warns against 'race to the bottom' among MIIs at BS BFSI Summit

Topics : Securities and Exchange Board of India Royalty payments BSE listed companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon