Sebi study uncovers alarming trends in royalty payments at listed companies

A recent study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has uncovered alarming trends in royalty payments made by listed companies.
In one out of four instances, listed firms paid more than 20 per cent of their net profits as royalty to related parties.
Sebi’s study analysed 233 listed companies over a 10-year period, starting from FY14. It found 1,538 instances of royalty payments (RPs) below the approval requirement threshold, which is set at 5 per cent of turnover. Royalty payments exceeding 5 per cent of turnover must be ratified by a majority of minority shareholders.
While a significant 1,353 instances of royalty payments were by profit-making companies, about 185 instances were by companies that made losses. The cumulative 185 royalty payments by 63 loss-making companies amounted to Rs 1,355 crore.
Further, in 1 out of 2 instances, listed companies that paid royalty did not pay dividends or paid more royalty to related parties than dividends paid to non-related party shareholders, the study revealed.
Sebi’s study highlights poor disclosure levels, unfair payouts, and unjustified payments for brand usage and technology know-how.
More From This Section
The Sebi study points out that listed companies often fail to provide proper justification for the rationale and rate of royalty payments in their annual reports.
Proxy advisors have also raised concerns about “uncomfortably large” royalty payments.
“Poor disclosure levels continue to keep a veil on royalty and related payments. Listed companies do not provide adequate justification or rationale for royalty payments, nor details of benefits derived in return for such payments,” the study stated as one of the issues flagged by proxy advisory firms.
The proxy advisors added that poor disclosures obscure the details of royalty payments and the benefits derived in return.
The study also noted that companies often make significant payments towards brand usage despite spending considerable amounts on advertising and brand promotion.
“In the case of multinational companies (MNCs), shareholders of the Indian subsidiary have little information on the rates of royalty being charged from fellow subsidiaries in other geographies,” the Sebi study stated.